Sonya Hussyn joins Farhan Saeed for 'Tich Button' promotions

Lollywood diva Sonya Hussyn and heartthrob Farhan Saeed have re-united for the promotion of their upcoming film Tich Button.

As the promotions have been in full swing, the duo dropped by at Iqra University today and nothing compares to the enthusiastic energy of Karachiites.

The news of the film's release date comes after multiple controversies, be it Sonya Hussyn filing a law-suit against producer Urwa Hocane or Feroze Khan getting called out by the internet because of alleged abuse on ex-wife Aliza Shah.

An official statement has been released by ARY films which read, "The release date of our upcoming film, Tich Button, has been moved and the film will now be released in cinemas on November 25."

Tich Button marks Urwa Hocane's debut as a producer, previously witnessed delays due to the COVID pandemic. Her directorial debut features A-list actors like Feroze Khan, Farhan Saeed, Iman Aly and Sonya Hussyn in key roles.