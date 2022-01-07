FFPL III is back with 1 Crore PKR Prize Pool, Partnered with GameBird

After the big success of season II, which was endorsed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB). Recently, Garena Free Fire Pakistan has announced the return of the FFPL III tournament with a total prize pool of more than 10 Million PKR.

This time FFPL III partnered with GameBird and was co-sponsor by Infinix. The tournament will officially be renamed GameBird FFPL III.

GameBird is the ultimate one-stop solution that gamers dream of, bringing together everything from games and e-tournaments to live streaming, leaderboards, and in-app purchases. Not only does it provide gamers with a smooth entry into the gaming world, but it is also equipped with several features aimed at polishing their skills and making them ready to become champions in the field of gaming.

So, if you’re a Pakistani gamer looking to take your game up a notch and be a part of a community, Bring it on! Learn more

Unlike the previous two seasons, GameBird FFPL III will hold City Qualifier offline in 6 cities Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan with 144 teams in each city. This will be the biggest qualifier round with the highest number of teams ever, promising new and exciting feelings for the participating teams.

The tournament will be divided into 4 main stages, the champion team of GameBird FFPL III will represent Pakistan at the FFWS tournament - the world's largest Free Fire Esports Tournament in mid-2022.

The registration phase will open at 8AM on January 7th this week. All the information will be announced on the official website of Free Fire Esports Pakistan or the Free Fire Esports Pakistan fan page. Don't miss it!