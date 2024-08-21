Search

12:23 PM | 21 Aug, 2024
Gold Rates in Pakistan rise for second Day, price per tola hits Rs261,000
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward trend for the second day in a row on Wednesday.

Rates shared by All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) shows the cost of 24-karat gold per tola moved up by Rs300, reaching Rs261,000.

The price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs257, now standing at Rs223,765.

Gold and Silver Prices

Commodity Price Increase Current Price
24-Karat Gold (per tola) Rs300 Rs261,000
24-Karat Gold (per 10 grams) Rs257 Rs223,765

In global market , gold prices remained steady at $2,512, while local silver prices held constant at Rs2,950.

The previous peak in gold prices occurred on July 18, following a significant rise after a two-day Ashura break.

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 21 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.

British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 280.5
Euro EUR 306.4 308.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 362.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.32
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.82 74.52
Australian Dollar AUD 185.65 189.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734 739.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.45 910.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

