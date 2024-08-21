Gold Rates in Pakistan rise for second Day, price per tola hits Rs261,000

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward trend for the second day in a row on Wednesday.

Rates shared by All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) shows the cost of 24-karat gold per tola moved up by Rs300, reaching Rs261,000.

The price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs257, now standing at Rs223,765.

Gold and Silver Prices

Commodity Price Increase Current Price 24-Karat Gold (per tola) Rs300 Rs261,000 24-Karat Gold (per 10 grams) Rs257 Rs223,765

In global market , gold prices remained steady at $2,512, while local silver prices held constant at Rs2,950.

The previous peak in gold prices occurred on July 18, following a significant rise after a two-day Ashura break.