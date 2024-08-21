Gold Rates in Pakistan rise for second Day, price per tola hits Rs261,000

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward trend for the second day in a row on Wednesday.
Rates shared by All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) shows the cost of 24-karat gold per tola moved up by Rs300, reaching Rs261,000.
The price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs257, now standing at Rs223,765.
|Commodity
|Price Increase
|Current Price
|24-Karat Gold (per tola)
|Rs300
|Rs261,000
|24-Karat Gold (per 10 grams)
|Rs257
|Rs223,765
In global market , gold prices remained steady at $2,512, while local silver prices held constant at Rs2,950.
The previous peak in gold prices occurred on July 18, following a significant rise after a two-day Ashura break.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.
British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|306.4
|308.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|362.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.82
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.65
|189.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
