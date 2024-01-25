Search

Peshawar Weather Update: Rain likely in parts of KP today

11:21 AM | 25 Jan, 2024
A westerly wave brought more chilly weather to northern Pakistan. Light showers and snowfall are expected in the northwestern region.

Pakistan Met Office said low daytime temperatures will be observed in KP plains while extremely cold in hilly areas. Citizens are advised to be extra cautious.

Peshawar Rain update

As rains are expected in other KP regions, Peshawar and other plain regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will face dry cold.

Peshawar temperature today

The mercury of Peshawar was recorded at 13°C, while temperature is expected drop to single digits in the evening. Humidity was recorded at around 60 percent in the city. Winds blew at 7km/h.

Peshawar Air Quality

Peshawar's air quality was recorded at 335, which is Hazardous.

Experts said air has reached a high level of pollution and is dfangeorus for masses. Currently, PM2.5 concentration in Peshawar is currently 57.1 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value.

Pakistan's Weather Outlook

Mainly very cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most areas of the country. However, light rain (light snowfall over mountain) is expected at isolated places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during night. Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in Islamabad, plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh. Very cold weather is likely in aforesaid areas due to dense fog.

Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C)

Skardu -10, Leh -09, Astore, Kalam, Gilgit -06, Srinagar, Bunji -04, Chitral, Dir, Hunza, Malamjabba Mirkhani and Rawalakot -03.

