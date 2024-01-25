Dua Zehra: Karachi teen, who flees home and later recovered, shines bright in school

KARACHI - Dua Zehra, a Karachi teenager who left home and eloped of her own choice, is now happily living with her parents and is making her family proud.
In 2022, the girl married Zaheer Ahmed, of her ‘free will’, but was recovered by her parents after a long legal tussle. She is living peacefully and her father Mehdi Ali Kazmi continues to share updates on her daughter.
Lately, Dua’s father shared heartwarming update about his daughter who won a medal for her school project.
In a social media post, his father said “Alhamdulillah, Today Dua e Zahra won Best Performance Award in an assignment competition in the whole school.”
Mehdi said it wasn't possible without the prayers, wishes, and love we received from all over the world.
He also commended the principal and teachers of Dua's school who are participating equally in bringing Dua e Zahra back to the very best of her life.
Dua Zahra case made headlines in 2022 when the Karachi teenager escaped home but resurfaced in Bahwalnagar, where she married Zaheer Ahmed. The girl moved to court seeking protection from her parents.
Later, Zaheer and family members were charged with kidnapping, rape, and forced marriage, and cops recovered Dua Zahra. The court ordered the transfer of Dua Zahra back to Sindh.
Dua spent some time at the shelter and was later allowed to go home with her parents. The court directed parents to provide complete protection to the teenager and submit surety.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.
Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.05
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.69
|752.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.9
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.01
|919.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.32
|735.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.33
|324.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
