Search

Pakistan

Dua Zehra: Karachi teen, who flees home and later recovered, shines bright in school

Web Desk
10:32 AM | 25 Jan, 2024
Dua Zehra: Karachi teen, who flees home and later recovered, shines bright in school
Source: social media

KARACHI - Dua Zehra, a Karachi teenager who left home and eloped of her own choice, is now happily living with her parents and is making her family proud.

In 2022, the girl married Zaheer Ahmed, of her ‘free will’, but was recovered by her parents after a long legal tussle.  She is living peacefully and her father Mehdi Ali Kazmi continues to share updates on her daughter.

Lately, Dua’s father shared heartwarming update about his daughter who won a medal for her school project.

In a social media post, his father said “Alhamdulillah, Today Dua e Zahra won Best Performance Award in an assignment competition in the whole school.”

Mehdi said it wasn't possible without the prayers, wishes, and love we received from all over the world.

He also commended the principal and teachers of Dua's school who are participating equally in bringing Dua e Zahra back to the very best of her life.  

Dua Zahra case made headlines in 2022 when the Karachi teenager escaped home but resurfaced in Bahwalnagar, where she married Zaheer Ahmed. The girl moved to court seeking protection from her parents.

Later, Zaheer and family members were charged with kidnapping, rape, and forced marriage, and cops recovered Dua Zahra. The court ordered the transfer of Dua Zahra back to Sindh.

Dua spent some time at the shelter and was later allowed to go home with her parents. The court directed parents to provide complete protection to the teenager and submit surety.

Dua Zehra reveals how she met Zaheer Ahmed in viral interview

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

10:52 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Punjab IGP issues update on school holidays amid terror threats

09:34 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Quetta on 'high alert' amid ...

02:58 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Public hospitals’ doctors, staff called in for election duty in ...

06:01 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

United States and LUMS inaugurate electric vehicle R&D center

05:35 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Kazakhstan offers Pakistan to jointly built North-South and TITR ...

05:22 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Man kills son for hoisting PTI flag at home in Peshawar

Pakistan

12:03 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Fear grips Islamabad as man found hanging dead from I-9 bridge

02:13 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Has Punjab shut down schools, colleges for four days amid security ...

12:32 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Peshawar Weather Update: Rain, snowfall to lash parts of KP this week

11:20 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Three universities closed in Islamabad over security threats

03:17 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Islamabad's top cop shares video message over security threats to ...

01:05 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Lahore Weather Update: Punjab capital remains in clutches of cold ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:52 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Punjab IGP issues update on school holidays amid terror threats

Gold & Silver Rate

07:36 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 25 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.

Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.8 281.05
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.69 752.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.9 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.01 919.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.68 26.98
Omani Riyal OMR 727.32 735.32
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.33 324.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:29 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 25th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: