Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – November 26, 2023

Web Desk
09:23 AM | 26 Nov, 2023
Daily Horoscope – November 26, 2023

Here’s free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health. 

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you have to face the biggest failure and distress manly.  You have to understand the fact that you have to hard work and a consistent approach .Stay stronger and focused in life. Be positive and practical.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

This day brings you the best results for achieving your set targets. You should be careful and attentive while driving and avoid fast driving. Stay blessed and blissed.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

This day you need to complete the pending work or rather than getting into new projects. You need to take care of health and keep it a priority as it might help you in the longer run. Have a faith in yourself and start acknowledge friends’ support and help.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

This day reminds you to hold a positive perspective from your parents’ or elders’. You have to decide to apply for the desired enrolled courses. Enjoy free will in selecting new tasks and plan wisely to earn handsome money. Stay progressed and prosper.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, your   role at workplace will make you busy with various new tasks. You have to plan to increase business by strategizing new policies. Your community can help you to implement your plans with success. Stay blessed and thankful.

Virgo (August 22- September22)

Today, you have to postpone all past projects. You might also get some rewards for your tough work. You expect some spiritual activities for mental calmness. You may also go for audit report. Stay connected to the assigned tasks.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, all Libra stars need to focus on their tasks. The fact remains evident that  homesickness can create depression, you should have good communication and spend quality time with friends and .Be conscious and focused to deliver best in life.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

This day you may assume mental calmness and bliss round you. You will also feel being healthier. You may also be busy in home affairs. Understanding with your partner are better now. Be calm and relaxed in settling all previous issues.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you may be happy over your fitness and health related issues. Your superiors can be pleased on behalf of your hard work, you would perhaps be promoted in terms of rewards. Be cooperative and helpful for others.

Capricorn (December 21 - January 19)

Today, your relationship and personal life will remain very good and comforting. . If you’re single, now is a fantastic time to start looking for a new relationship. Today, you’re probably going to be highly profitable. Be optimist and rationale in life.

Aquarius (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you will feel confident and blessed for having professional excellence. At the start of this day, it’s possible that you won’t achieve the academic progress you want. Your health should be substantially better, as you might anticipate. Be focused and determined.

Pisces (February 18 - March 20) 

Today, you have to invite different friends on birthday for a gathering. Stay connected with the liabilities you have been assigned. Try to understand the realities of life and face every type of crisis with smiling face.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 25 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 25th November 2023

09:13 AM | 24 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 24, 2023

08:42 AM | 23 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 23 November, 2023

09:02 AM | 22 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 22nd November 2023  

08:42 AM | 21 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 21st November 2023

08:45 AM | 20 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 20th November 2023

Advertisement

Latest

11:02 AM | 26 Nov, 2023

PM Kakar to visit UAE today

Horoscope

09:23 AM | 26 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 26, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 26 Nov 2023

Pakistani rupee witnessed recovery against US dollar in the open market, and the local unit weakened in the inter-bank market for second day.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 284 for buying and 287.15 for selling.

Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.

UAE Dirham AED slightly moved down to 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal increased to 75.94 for selling.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284 287.15
Euro EUR 310.71 311.31
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.55 358.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.55 77.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.94 76.09
Australian Dollar AUD 186.85 187.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.53 759.53
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 208.5
China Yuan CNY 39.8 39.9
Danish Krone DKK 41.79 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.52 36.62
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.89 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.38 925.38
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.9 172.9
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 734.05 742.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.2 212.7
Swedish Korona SEK 27.07 27.18
Swiss Franc CHF 322.39 322.89
Thai Bhat THB 8 8.04

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices increase in Pakistan, check out the gold rates – November 26, 2023

Gold prices increased in Pakistan as the yellow metal gained grounds in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 26 November 2023

On Sunday, the price of single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,600, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,700.

Price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,549, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs189,525 and single tola 18k gold rate rate costs Rs162,450 for tola.

In the global market, gold prices crossed 2,000 mark and stand at $2002 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Karachi PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Islamabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Peshawar PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Quetta PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Sialkot PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Attock PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Gujranwala PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Jehlum PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Multan PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Bahawalpur PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Gujrat PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Nawabshah PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Chakwal PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Hyderabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Nowshehra PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Sargodha PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Faisalabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Mirpur PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: