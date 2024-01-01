Army Chief says challenging 2023 is over, predicts bright future for next generations

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir wished all countrymen a happy New Year, expressing the armed forces resolve to contribute to the cause of national security and development.

ISPR shared a COAS message on New Year’s Eve as the four-star general felicitated the nation at the beginning of the New Year 2024. Gen Asim said the challenging yet momentous year of 2023 is over. He said Armed Forces reinforce the patriotic spirit of serving the motherland, a land of immeasurable bounties and countless opportunities, and added that undoubtedly, our great nation will rise, in line with the dreams of our forefathers and aspirations of the people of Pakistan.

Surely a bright future for the coming generations awaits us, InshaAllah, COAS said.

Army Chief extended support to the oppressed people of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and hoped that the New Year would bring relief in their sufferings from tyrannical regimes.

“Pakistan Army as a National Army will leave no stone unturned to contribute to the cause of national security and development. We take pride in our unwavering commitment to the people of Pakistan. Pakistan Armed Forces and the people are ‘one’. No one can defeat the spirit of Pakistan,” ISPR quoting Gen Asim Munir as saying.