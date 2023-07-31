'This Barbie has a Nobel Prize, and he's just Ken'

Renowned Nobel Peace Prize laureate and advocate for education, Malala Yousafzai, joined in on the excitement of the blockbuster hit Barbie movie by watching it with her husband, Asser Malik, over the weekend.
Sporting a pink shalwar kameez, the 26-year-old activist shared a delightful photo on Twitter, featuring herself and her 27-year-old husband in front of a life-sized Barbie packaging and a famous photo booth.
In the photo, Malik looked dapper in a black blazer and white T-shirt while embracing Malala, who wore a bright smile on her face. The couple appeared to be thoroughly enjoying their time together.
Playfully, she captioned the post, "This Barbie has a Nobel Prize [sparkly heart emoji]. He’s just Ken,"
This Barbie has a Nobel Prize ???? He’s just Ken pic.twitter.com/Ljbqdfpgfd— Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) July 30, 2023
Asser Malik responded to Malala's tweet with humour, saying, "I’m Kenough [cry-laugh emoji].”
Greta Gerwig's Barbie has taken the world by storm, proving to be an unstoppable hit, raking in an astounding $500 million at the box office within a mere week. This satirical and refreshing spin on the iconic doll franchise has captivated audiences worldwide, striking a chord with viewers of all ages.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.15 during the opening hours on the first working day of the week.
During intra-day banking, the local currency was traded at 286.60, with a marginal loss of Re0.15.
Last week, the embattled rupee bounced back after back-to-back losses as State Bank allowed Exchange Companies (ECs) to import greenback in cash against the value of their export consignments through reputed cargo or security companies.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Karachi
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Quetta
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Attock
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Multan
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
