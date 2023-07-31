Search

'This Barbie has a Nobel Prize, and he's just Ken'

05:43 PM | 31 Jul, 2023
Source: Twitter

Renowned Nobel Peace Prize laureate and advocate for education, Malala Yousafzai, joined in on the excitement of the blockbuster hit Barbie movie by watching it with her husband, Asser Malik, over the weekend.

Sporting a pink shalwar kameez, the 26-year-old activist shared a delightful photo on Twitter, featuring herself and her 27-year-old husband in front of a life-sized Barbie packaging and a famous photo booth.

In the photo, Malik looked dapper in a black blazer and white T-shirt while embracing Malala, who wore a bright smile on her face. The couple appeared to be thoroughly enjoying their time together.

Playfully, she captioned the post, "This Barbie has a Nobel Prize [sparkly heart emoji]. He’s just Ken,"

Asser Malik responded to Malala's tweet with humour, saying, "I’m Kenough [cry-laugh emoji].”

Greta Gerwig's Barbie has taken the world by storm, proving to be an unstoppable hit, raking in an astounding $500 million at the box office within a mere week. This satirical and refreshing spin on the iconic doll franchise has captivated audiences worldwide, striking a chord with viewers of all ages.

