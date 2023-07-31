Mamya Shajaffar slays street fashion in Turkey trip

The up-and-coming actress of the Pakistani entertainment industry, Mamya Shajaffar, has wrapped the internet around her finger and there's no denying that! The model-turned-actress, who is known for casually strutting in her crazy expensive couture and impeccable acting skills in a number of successful projects, has been reigning on social media platforms for quite some time.
Apart from her drama, she is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof. Recently, she delighted her fans by sharing some nostalgic pictures from her vacation in Turkey. Her exotic wardrobe has left everyone in awe, and the fun vibe is truly enchanting.
In the photos, the 27-year-old looks stunning in a plaid yellow and black mini skirt paired with a backless top that accentuates her curves. She completes the look with white sneakers and half-tied wavy tresses adorned with a cute white bow, allowing the rest to flow freely with the sea breeze.
In her heartfelt caption, she reflects on her emotions, admitting that some memories can bring tears as they are impossible to relive."Dil chahta hai ke baaray mein soch rahi hoon, rona aa raha hai. Because that could never be me, will never be me. Anyway has nothing to do with this post. This day was rather nice. Lahore aa ke dukh bhi wapis aa gaye hein jese..."
View this post on Instagram
However, fans were quick to call her out on her revealing outfit.
On the work front, Shajaffar is establishing herself as a promising young actress with impeccable acting in Meesni, Jhok Sarkar, and the web series Midsummer Chaos.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.15 during the opening hours on the first working day of the week.
During intra-day banking, the local currency was traded at 286.60, with a marginal loss of Re0.15.
Last week, the embattled rupee bounced back after back-to-back losses as State Bank allowed Exchange Companies (ECs) to import greenback in cash against the value of their export consignments through reputed cargo or security companies.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Karachi
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Quetta
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Attock
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Multan
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.