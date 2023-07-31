Mamya Shajaffar slays street fashion in Turkey trip

The up-and-coming actress of the Pakistani entertainment industry, Mamya Shajaffar, has wrapped the internet around her finger and there's no denying that! The model-turned-actress, who is known for casually strutting in her crazy expensive couture and impeccable acting skills in a number of successful projects, has been reigning on social media platforms for quite some time.

Apart from her drama, she is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof. Recently, she delighted her fans by sharing some nostalgic pictures from her vacation in Turkey. Her exotic wardrobe has left everyone in awe, and the fun vibe is truly enchanting.

In the photos, the 27-year-old looks stunning in a plaid yellow and black mini skirt paired with a backless top that accentuates her curves. She completes the look with white sneakers and half-tied wavy tresses adorned with a cute white bow, allowing the rest to flow freely with the sea breeze.

In her heartfelt caption, she reflects on her emotions, admitting that some memories can bring tears as they are impossible to relive."Dil chahta hai ke baaray mein soch rahi hoon, rona aa raha hai. Because that could never be me, will never be me. Anyway has nothing to do with this post. This day was rather nice. Lahore aa ke dukh bhi wapis aa gaye hein jese..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamya Shajaffar (@mamya.jsk)

However, fans were quick to call her out on her revealing outfit.

On the work front, Shajaffar is establishing herself as a promising young actress with impeccable acting in Meesni, Jhok Sarkar, and the web series Midsummer Chaos.