Asim Abbasi to direct an episode of 'The Famous Five' series

Web Desk 06:50 PM | 31 Jul, 2023
Source: Instagram

Acclaimed filmmaker Asim Abbasi has been announced as the director of the eagerly awaited second episode of the highly anticipated series, The Famous Five, as reported by BBC.

Based on Enid Blyton's cherished tales, the show boasts a talented cast, including Diana Babnicova as George, Elliott Rose as Julian, Kit Rakusen as Dick, and Flora Jacoby Richardson as Anne. Completing the team of adventurers is Kip, the Bearded Collie Cross, taking on the role of Timmy the dog.

With Abbasi at the helm of the second episode, expectations are soaring for an equally compelling and thrilling instalment. He shared the announcement on Instagram with the caption "Psyched to be part of this re-imagining, to go back in time and jolt awake the inner child, and (finally!) direct something that my boy can watch. This one’s for you, kid."

A co-production with Germany's ZDF and executive produced by Nicolas Winding Refn and Matthew Read, the series will follow the thrilling escapades of the daring young explorers as they embark on action-packed adventures filled with mysteries, dangers, and secrets. Set against the picturesque backdrop of the South West of the UK, the show promises to captivate audiences with its modern take on the classic tales and the strong bond of camaraderie between the brave young heroes.

Joining the main cast are Game of Thrones' infamous Joffrey Baratheon, Jack Gleeson as Wentworth, Ann Akinjirin (Moon Knight, I May Destroy You) as Fanny, James Lance (Ted Lasso, Bronson) as Quentin, and Diana Quick (Father Brown, Forever Young, Houdini and Doyle) as Mrs Wentworth. BBC Studios, having a minority stake in Moonage Pictures, the production company behind The Famous Five, will handle international distribution. The series has already been presold to France's TF1, indicating its global appeal and the excitement it has generated.

