Hira Umer gives a sneak peek into her Dubai trip

Pakistan’s rising star Hira Umer amassed thousands of fans with her bold persona in a short time.
The Udham Patakh star treats her fans with sizzling photos and also keeps them updated about her routine activities.
On her Instagram, she delighted her followers with glimpses of her trip to Dubai. One of the photos shows her standing by the iconic Burj Khalifa, while another reveals her in a captivating backless pose, wearing a striking neon orange strapped top that she paired with denim shorts.
Here's what fans had to say:
On the work front, Umer enjoys a number of successful projects including Parizaad, Aye Musht-E-Khaak, Saba Easyload Wali, Dikhawa, Dobara, Dil Bhatkay, and Mere Humsafar.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.15 during the opening hours on the first working day of the week.
During intra-day banking, the local currency was traded at 286.60, with a marginal loss of Re0.15.
Last week, the embattled rupee bounced back after back-to-back losses as State Bank allowed Exchange Companies (ECs) to import greenback in cash against the value of their export consignments through reputed cargo or security companies.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Karachi
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Quetta
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Attock
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Multan
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
