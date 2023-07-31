Hira Umer gives a sneak peek into her Dubai trip

Pakistan’s rising star Hira Umer amassed thousands of fans with her bold persona in a short time.

The Udham Patakh star treats her fans with sizzling photos and also keeps them updated about her routine activities.

On her Instagram, she delighted her followers with glimpses of her trip to Dubai. One of the photos shows her standing by the iconic Burj Khalifa, while another reveals her in a captivating backless pose, wearing a striking neon orange strapped top that she paired with denim shorts.

Here's what fans had to say:

On the work front, Umer enjoys a number of successful projects including Parizaad, Aye Musht-E-Khaak, Saba Easyload Wali, Dikhawa, Dobara, Dil Bhatkay, and Mere Humsafar.