India, Afghanistan behind Dasu incident: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS) were behind the Dasu incident.

The incident took nine lives of Chinese nationals and three Pakistanis in July.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Qureshi said Dasu incident was planned and executed from Afghan soil with a close nexus of Afghan and Indian intelligence agencies.

He said it had been revealed, after thorough investigations, that Afghanistan's NDS and Indian RAW were involved in this incident as they were not digesting Chinese investments in Pakistan and growing economic cooperation between Pakistan and China.

The authorities reviewed 36 CCTV cameras along the 1,400 kilometre route that the bus had gone through, he said.

“We found a thumb, finger, and body parts [...] which were later analysed,” said the foreign minister, adding that the authorities are fairly confident at this point that they must belong to the suicide bomber.

The foreign minister said the Pakistan government kept the Chinese side into loop at every phase of the investigation and China is fully satisfied with the investigations conducted by Pakistani agencies.

Qureshi said enemies would not succeed in their nefarious designs in harming the all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China. He said both countries are unanimous to further strengthen their bilateral cooperation, after this incident.

Qureshi said that the authorities also recovered mobile phones from the bus — which had security personnel and Chinese nationals onboard — and the data on them was also examined.

“We came to an initial conclusion that this was a blind case and could not be solved easily, but our institutions have successfully solved it,” the foreign minister said.

He said more than 1,000 workers of the Dasu Hydel Project were scrutinised and interviewed.