Jemima Goldsmith trolled over tweet about Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's song

The internet was left in a frenzy when Jemima Goldsmith tweeted about her interest in Pakistani Sufi music which was met with a lukewarm response where the majority of keyboard warriors trolled her.

Reaffirming that Goldsmith can’t escape the wrath of the trollers, the former wife of PM Imran Khan took to her Twitter handle whilst sharing lyrics of great Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's.

“Question for my Pakistani followers- Can anyone please tell me how I can find an English translation of the lyrics to the great Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan s song, Athra Ishq Ni Saon Denda” she tweeted.

Later, Jemima Goldsmith deleted her tweet after three hours. The aftermath of the tweet involved many people linking her to the PM and directing derogatory remarks.

Rather than helping her out with the lyrics, the troller community was keen on indulging in pointless banter and bickering.

@ImranKhanPTI help her — Asad Ullah Siddiqui (@A_Siddiqui1) August 10, 2021

Your ex - husband claims to have introduced the great Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Not only that but also taught Him the basics of music and poetry. Better refer this question to Him through Khawar Maneka, the present go - between@Ali_MurtazaHash @qamarz1964 @Engr_Naveed111 pic.twitter.com/edHelaJOlM — HussainIshtiaq67890 (@ishtiaq67890) August 10, 2021

There were enmities, there was neglect, there were resentments The calf had everything, not infidelity ......................???? pic.twitter.com/exRfaNYmJv — Dilmirza (@Dilmirza2) August 10, 2021

Some users were kind enough to help her, amid the unnecessary comments and tweets.

Back in May 1995, Goldsmith married Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan. They married in a Nikah ceremony. In June 2004, the couple ended their nine-year marriage.