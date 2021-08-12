Three dead, two injured in POF Wah accidental explosion: ISPR

Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) is a major firearm, defence contractor, and military corporation headquartered in Wah Cantt
08:16 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
Three dead, two injured in POF Wah accidental explosion: ISPR
RAWALPINDI – As many as three people were killed while two others were injured in an accidental explosion at one of the plants of the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), the military's media wing said on Thursday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement confirmed that the explosion occurred at the POF – a major firearm, defence contractor, and military corporation headquartered in Wah Cantt – due to a technical fault.

The ISPR added that the technical emergency response team has cleared the accidental site and the situation is under control while the injured have been shifted to a hospital.

Further details of the incident were to follow, it said.

