Pakistan beats India to set new world record for planting most trees in a minute (VIDEO)
Thousands of teachers and students took part in the massive one day plantation drive in Gujranwala
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has successfully achieved world record for planting 52,000 saplings in a minute, the government said on Thursday.
The Ten billion Tree Tsunami Plantation Project official handle on Twitter wrote, "Pakistan now holds the World Record for planting 52,000 trees in a minute by beating India (37,000)."
#Pakistan now holds the World Record for planting 52,000 trees in a minute by beating #India (37,000).#Gujranwala #Plant4Pakistan21 pic.twitter.com/jIUQeMF59v— 10 Billion Tree Tsunami (@Plant4Pak) August 12, 2021
Thousands of school students in Gujranwala along with their teachers set a world record of planting 52,000 saplings in one minute under Prime Minister Imran Khan's tree planting campaign across the country.
Well done #Gujranwala where the charged youth and local Govt responded to the call of @ImranKhanPTI under #10BillionTreeTsunami to plant 50000 saplings in 1 minute - a new world record beating arch rivals #India pic.twitter.com/AsFfU8MHyD— Malik Amin Aslam (@aminattock) August 12, 2021
Federal Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, who also sits as Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan, congratulated the participants, saying: "Well done #Gujranwala."
PM Imran plants the first billionth tree under ... 08:02 PM | 27 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said Pakistan will host the World Environment Day on the fifth ...
- Pakistan beats India to set new world record for planting most trees ...09:28 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
-
- Three dead, two injured in POF Wah accidental explosion: ISPR08:16 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
-
- Celebrate real Azaadi with realme Azaadi Sale 2021 with up to 30% in ...07:25 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
- TikToker Alishba Anjum’s latest dance video goes viral06:27 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
- Shehzad Roy in search of kids playing music with makeshift ...05:50 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
- Netizens react to Nimra Ali's viral prank video04:46 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021