Pakistan beats India to set new world record for planting most trees in a minute (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has successfully achieved world record for planting 52,000 saplings in a minute, the government said on Thursday.

The Ten billion Tree Tsunami Plantation Project official handle on Twitter wrote, "Pakistan now holds the World Record for planting 52,000 trees in a minute by beating India (37,000)."

#Pakistan now holds the World Record for planting 52,000 trees in a minute by beating #India (37,000).#Gujranwala #Plant4Pakistan21 pic.twitter.com/jIUQeMF59v — 10 Billion Tree Tsunami (@Plant4Pak) August 12, 2021

Thousands of school students in Gujranwala along with their teachers set a world record of planting 52,000 saplings in one minute under Prime Minister Imran Khan's tree planting campaign across the country.

Well done #Gujranwala where the charged youth and local Govt responded to the call of @ImranKhanPTI under #10BillionTreeTsunami to plant 50000 saplings in 1 minute - a new world record beating arch rivals #India pic.twitter.com/AsFfU8MHyD — Malik Amin Aslam (@aminattock) August 12, 2021

Federal Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, who also sits as Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan, congratulated the participants, saying: "Well done #Gujranwala."