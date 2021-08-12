Pakistan beats India to set new world record for planting most trees in a minute (VIDEO)

Thousands of teachers and students took part in the massive one day plantation drive in Gujranwala
Web Desk
09:28 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has successfully achieved world record for planting 52,000 saplings in a minute, the government said on Thursday. 

The Ten billion Tree Tsunami Plantation Project official handle on Twitter wrote, "Pakistan now holds the World Record for planting 52,000 trees in a minute by beating India (37,000)."

Thousands of school students in Gujranwala along with their teachers set a world record of planting 52,000 saplings in one minute under Prime Minister Imran Khan's tree planting campaign across the country.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, who also sits as Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan, congratulated the participants, saying: "Well done #Gujranwala."

