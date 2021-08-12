PAKvWI – Rain interrupts 1st Test after Pakistan lose openers early
Web Desk
10:27 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
PAKvWI – Rain interrupts 1st Test after Pakistan lose openers early
Share

KINGSTON – The first cricket test of three match series between Pakistan and West Indies is underway at Sabina Park in Jamaica today.

West Indies won the toss and decided to field first Pakistan.

This Series forms the first of six series in the new cycle of the International Cricket Council World Test Championship.

Due to COVID-19 protocols fans are not permitted to attend the matches.

Squads 

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Shah Afridi

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Kieran Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Jomel Warrican

More From This Category
Arshad Nadeem warns fans about 'fraudulent ...
11:50 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
Mohammad Wasim Jr. becomes first bowler to take ...
08:48 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
Lionel Messi agrees to join PSG after FC ...
07:31 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
Herschelle Gibbs compares Muzaffarabad's beauty ...
12:08 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
Arshad Nadeem, coach accused of excessive use of ...
11:31 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
Kashmir Premier League breaks all viewership ...
02:51 PM | 9 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jemima Goldsmith trolled over tweet about Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's song
07:45 PM | 12 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr