PAKvWI – Rain interrupts 1st Test after Pakistan lose openers early

KINGSTON – The first cricket test of three match series between Pakistan and West Indies is underway at Sabina Park in Jamaica today.

West Indies won the toss and decided to field first Pakistan.

This Series forms the first of six series in the new cycle of the International Cricket Council World Test Championship.

Due to COVID-19 protocols fans are not permitted to attend the matches.

Squads

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Shah Afridi

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Kieran Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Jomel Warrican