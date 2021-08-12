Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan, COAS Bajwa tells ambassadors
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has once again reiterated that peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan, according to the state broadcaster.
He was speaking to Ambassadors of Germany, Italy, Netherlands and Acting Ambassador of France, who called on the top Pakistani military commander in Rawalpindi on Thursday.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including latest situation in Afghanistan and enhanced bilateral cooperation with European Union were discussed.
Pakistan has no favourites in the ongoing conflict and our sole desire is helping to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan, he told the envoys.
He further said Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.
The visiting dignitaries Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck, Andreas Ferrarese, Willem Wouter Plomp and Yves Manville, also appreciated Pakistan's role in regional stability and pledged to play their part for further cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.
