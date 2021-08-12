TTP's Swat chapter executed Dasu terrorist attack with help of RAW-NDS nexus: FO
Web Desk
10:57 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
TTP's Swat chapter executed Dasu terrorist attack with help of RAW-NDS nexus: FO
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities have conducted thorough investigations of the Dasu terrorist attack and shared the findings with the Chinese side at every stage as committed at the outset, the country's Foreign Office spokesperson said on Thursday.

FO spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, in a statement, said the findings of the investigations showed that the Swat chapter of the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) executed the terrorist attack that was planned in Afghanistan.

The network involved in the terrorist attack was supported and facilitated by the nexus of India's RAW and Afghanistan's NDS inside the northwestern neighbouring country, he added.

Some of those involved in the attack have been arrested, while others are at large in Afghanistan.

Chaudhri said further investigation is in progress to find all those involved in this cowardly attack.

India, Afghanistan behind Dasu incident: Qureshi 07:19 PM | 12 Aug, 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and ...

More From This Category
Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan, ...
10:00 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
Pakistan beats India to set new world record for ...
09:28 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
Three dead, two injured in POF Wah accidental ...
08:16 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
Pakistan set to receive $2.77 billion from IMF
08:51 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
Dr Sania Nishtar inaugurates 2-day international ...
08:15 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
India, Afghanistan behind Dasu incident: Qureshi
07:19 PM | 12 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jemima Goldsmith trolled over tweet about Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's song
07:45 PM | 12 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr