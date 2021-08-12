TTP's Swat chapter executed Dasu terrorist attack with help of RAW-NDS nexus: FO
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities have conducted thorough investigations of the Dasu terrorist attack and shared the findings with the Chinese side at every stage as committed at the outset, the country's Foreign Office spokesperson said on Thursday.
FO spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, in a statement, said the findings of the investigations showed that the Swat chapter of the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) executed the terrorist attack that was planned in Afghanistan.
The network involved in the terrorist attack was supported and facilitated by the nexus of India's RAW and Afghanistan's NDS inside the northwestern neighbouring country, he added.
Some of those involved in the attack have been arrested, while others are at large in Afghanistan.
Chaudhri said further investigation is in progress to find all those involved in this cowardly attack.
India, Afghanistan behind Dasu incident: Qureshi 07:19 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and ...
- TTP's Swat chapter executed Dasu terrorist attack with help of ...10:57 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
- PAKvWI – Rain interrupts 1st Test after Pakistan lose openers early10:27 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
- Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan, COAS Bajwa tells ...10:00 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
- Pakistan beats India to set new world record for planting most trees ...09:28 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
-
- TikToker Alishba Anjum’s latest dance video goes viral06:27 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
- Shehzad Roy in search of kids playing music with makeshift ...05:50 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
- Netizens react to Nimra Ali's viral prank video04:46 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021