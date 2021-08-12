TTP's Swat chapter executed Dasu terrorist attack with help of RAW-NDS nexus: FO

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities have conducted thorough investigations of the Dasu terrorist attack and shared the findings with the Chinese side at every stage as committed at the outset, the country's Foreign Office spokesperson said on Thursday.

FO spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, in a statement, said the findings of the investigations showed that the Swat chapter of the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) executed the terrorist attack that was planned in Afghanistan.

The network involved in the terrorist attack was supported and facilitated by the nexus of India's RAW and Afghanistan's NDS inside the northwestern neighbouring country, he added.

Some of those involved in the attack have been arrested, while others are at large in Afghanistan.

Chaudhri said further investigation is in progress to find all those involved in this cowardly attack.