Shehzad Roy set to make acting debut with 'Alif Noon'

Shahzad Roy is all set to step into the realm of acting as he gears up for his acting debut in the widely popular 1960s sitcom Alif Noon that will be reprised as a feature film.

A popular name amongst the masses, the singer-songwriter made his name through music and off-screen social work, advocating for children’s rights since 2013.

Recently, Roy was spotted in a viral video where he was present on the show Timeout with Ahsan Khan.

Spilling the beans regarding his upcoming venture, the 44-year-old revealed that he is all set to act for the first time in a project close to his heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irfanistan (@irfanistan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehzad Roy (@officialshehzadroy)

Comedian-actor Faisal Qureshi will also be seen in the film as per the previous details. Roy added that the shooting of the film will begin in September and it will be released next year.

In reply, the host Ahsan Khan wished him luck on his upcoming venture.

Alif Noon starred Kamaal Ahmed Rizvi and Rafi Khawar as Allan and Nanha respectively. However, the upcoming film will reportedly have a different plot but the essence will remain the same.