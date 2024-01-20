When and where did Shoaib and Sana meet for the first time?

Former national cricket team captain Shoaib Malik surprised everyone by suddenly announcing his marriage to actress Sana Javed.

Javed, an acclaimed actor in the Pakistani entertainment fraternity with many successful drama series — including Shehr-e-Zaat, Ruswai, Dunk, Khaani, Pyarey Afzal, Romeo Weds Heer — and multiple accolades under her belt, is now married to Malik, a celebrated star of the cricket world.

After Shoaib Malik's sudden announcement, his fans were curious as to when this matter started and they did not even get a hint of it. The couple almost hid in plain sight and astonished everyone with their announcement.

But eagle-eyed social media users found out that the newlyweds' association began... not so long ago! Just previous year, Malik congratulated the Khaani star on her birthday.

On 25 March 2023, Malik shared a picture of the couple taken during the Fahad Mustafa hosted Jeeto Pakistan television show, and wrote, “Happy Birthday Buddy” while tagging the Pyarey Afzal star.

Local media portals suggest that Shoaib-Sana's wedding ceremony took place in the metropolitan city, Karachi, a few days ago, with close friends and family members in attendance.

Both the stars took to Instagram to announce their matrimonial union with a picture from their lavish wedding. The couple posed together, arms around each other, and smiled for the camera.

This is Malik's third while Javed's second wedding. His first marriage was with Ayesha Siddiqui, leading to a divorce in 2010, after which he tied the knot with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza with whom he has a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. The former couple got married in 2010. Rumors of their divorce had been rife but the couple squashed any such claims; however, recent developments suggest that the couple formally divorced.

Javed, on the other hand, was married to singer-actor Umair Jaswal. The former duo piqued curiosity and fueled separation rumors after both stars took down pictures of themselves from their official social media handles.