Search

Lifestyle

When and where did Shoaib and Sana meet for the first time?

Noor Fatima
07:14 PM | 20 Jan, 2024
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza
Source: Instagram

Former national cricket team captain Shoaib Malik surprised everyone by suddenly announcing his marriage to actress Sana Javed.

Javed, an acclaimed actor in the Pakistani entertainment fraternity with many successful drama series — including Shehr-e-Zaat, Ruswai, Dunk, Khaani, Pyarey Afzal, Romeo Weds Heer — and multiple accolades under her belt, is now married to Malik, a celebrated star of the cricket world.

After Shoaib Malik's sudden announcement, his fans were curious as to when this matter started and they did not even get a hint of it. The couple almost hid in plain sight and astonished everyone with their announcement.

But eagle-eyed social media users found out that the newlyweds' association began... not so long ago! Just previous year, Malik congratulated the Khaani star on her birthday.

On 25 March 2023, Malik shared a picture of the couple taken during the Fahad Mustafa hosted Jeeto Pakistan television show, and wrote, “Happy Birthday Buddy” while tagging the Pyarey Afzal star.

Local media portals suggest that Shoaib-Sana's wedding ceremony took place in the metropolitan city, Karachi, a few days ago, with close friends and family members in attendance.

Both the stars took to Instagram to announce their matrimonial union with a picture from their lavish wedding. The couple posed together, arms around each other, and smiled for the camera.

This is Malik's third while Javed's second wedding. His first marriage was with Ayesha Siddiqui, leading to a divorce in 2010, after which he tied the knot with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza with whom he has a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. The former couple got married in 2010. Rumors of their divorce had been rife but the couple squashed any such claims; however, recent developments suggest that the couple formally divorced.

Javed, on the other hand, was married to singer-actor Umair Jaswal. The former duo piqued curiosity and fueled separation rumors after both stars took down pictures of themselves from their official social media handles.

How much did Sana Javed's designer lehenga cost?

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

06:28 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

From celebrities to netizens: Internet reacts to Sana and Shoaib's ...

06:07 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza’s father breaks silence on Shoaib-Sana's marriage

05:54 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

What led to divorce between Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik?

05:11 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

How much did Sana Javed's designer lehenga cost?

03:59 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

What did Sana Javed change her name to after marriage to Shoaib Malik?

02:40 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's wedding: When and where it happened?

Lifestyle

11:17 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Cricketer Shoaib Malik and actress Sana Javed announce their marriage

08:45 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania Shah's latest public appearance ...

12:20 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s ...

07:32 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza posts cryptic story amid rumours of divorce with Shoaib ...

11:40 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed marriage: Here's how Pakistanis reacted ...

11:55 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Meet Miss America 2024 — 22-year-old US Air Force officer Madison ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:15 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Schools in Punjab to resume regular timings from Feb 1

Gold & Silver Rate

06:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 20 January 2024

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.22 752.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 726.88 734.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.02
Swiss Franc CHF 322.17 324.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:21 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 20 January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: