PAK vs NZ 5th T20 live streaming: When and where to watch in Pakistan

LAHORE – Pakistan will take on New Zealand in last game of the five-match T20I series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.

Shaheen Shah Afridi-led team will make attempt to avoid whitewash as the hosts lead by a margin of 4-0. The match will start at 5:00am Pakistan standard time.

On Friday, Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 90 went in vain as Kiwis beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the fourth T20I at the same venue.

After being put into bat, Pakistan scored 158 for five in 20 overs courtesy an undefeated 90-run knock from wicketkeeper-batter Rizwan.

In response, New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips got together after team suffered early blows and stitched an unbroken 139-run partnership for the fourth wicket to help their side to achieve the target in 18.1 overs.

Mitchell scored an unbeaten 72 off 44 balls, laced with seven fours and two sixes. Right-handed Phillips scored a 52-ball 70, hitting five fours and three sixes.

Where to watch PAK vs NZ 5th T20 match live streaming

The viewers can tune into Ten Sports and PTV Sports to catch fifth Twenty20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand.

It's simple for viewers and supporters of Pakistan living abroad to watch the live broadcast on Tapmad just login on tapmad and enjoy the match.

Here are the links of live streaming platform:

Platform Android iOS Web Tapmad Link Link Link

Timing of Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I

The fifth Twenty20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand will start at 5:00am Pakistan standard time.