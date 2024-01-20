PAK vs NZ 5th T20 live streaming: When and where to watch in Pakistan

LAHORE – Pakistan will take on New Zealand in last game of the five-match T20I series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.
Shaheen Shah Afridi-led team will make attempt to avoid whitewash as the hosts lead by a margin of 4-0. The match will start at 5:00am Pakistan standard time.
On Friday, Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 90 went in vain as Kiwis beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the fourth T20I at the same venue.
After being put into bat, Pakistan scored 158 for five in 20 overs courtesy an undefeated 90-run knock from wicketkeeper-batter Rizwan.
In response, New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips got together after team suffered early blows and stitched an unbroken 139-run partnership for the fourth wicket to help their side to achieve the target in 18.1 overs.
Mitchell scored an unbeaten 72 off 44 balls, laced with seven fours and two sixes. Right-handed Phillips scored a 52-ball 70, hitting five fours and three sixes.
Where to watch PAK vs NZ 5th T20 match live streaming
The viewers can tune into Ten Sports and PTV Sports to catch fifth Twenty20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand.
It's simple for viewers and supporters of Pakistan living abroad to watch the live broadcast on Tapmad just login on tapmad and enjoy the match.
Here are the links of live streaming platform:
|Platform
|Android
|iOS
|Web
|Tapmad
|Link
|Link
|Link
Timing of Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I
The fifth Twenty20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand will start at 5:00am Pakistan standard time.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Saturday.
On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
