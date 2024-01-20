Search

Schools in Punjab to resume regular timings from Feb 1

Web Desk
07:31 PM | 20 Jan, 2024
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The education department of Punjab has extended already notified school timings for winter season till January 31, 2024, keeping in view the weather conditions. 

As per the revised timings, all public and private schools open at 9:30am till 2:30pm on weekdays while on Friday they operate from 9:30 to 12:30pm.

In a latest notification, authorities said the schools will resume regular timings from February 1.

“In continuation of this department’s notification of even No. dated 08.01.2024, the timings already notified are hereby extended till 31st January, 2024, in all public and private schools across the province. The schools shall resume regular timings from 01-.02-2024,” read the notification.

“All Chief Executive Officers (DEA), in Punjab and Heads/Principals of Public and Private schools are directed to ensure compliance in letter and spirit,” it added.

On January 8, Punjab's interim government has changed the timings of all state-run and private schools across the province for the winter season. During January 10-22, classes will commence at 9:30am, the government had announced. 

