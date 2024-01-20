Schools in Punjab to resume regular timings from Feb 1

LAHORE – The education department of Punjab has extended already notified school timings for winter season till January 31, 2024, keeping in view the weather conditions.
As per the revised timings, all public and private schools open at 9:30am till 2:30pm on weekdays while on Friday they operate from 9:30 to 12:30pm.
In a latest notification, authorities said the schools will resume regular timings from February 1.
“In continuation of this department’s notification of even No. dated 08.01.2024, the timings already notified are hereby extended till 31st January, 2024, in all public and private schools across the province. The schools shall resume regular timings from 01-.02-2024,” read the notification.
“All Chief Executive Officers (DEA), in Punjab and Heads/Principals of Public and Private schools are directed to ensure compliance in letter and spirit,” it added.
On January 8, Punjab's interim government has changed the timings of all state-run and private schools across the province for the winter season. During January 10-22, classes will commence at 9:30am, the government had announced.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Saturday.
On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
