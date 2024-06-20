AFGvIND: Afghanistan lock horns with India in T20 World Cup Super Eight match today

India and Afghanistan are all set to lock horns in their T20 World Cup Super Eight match at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

The match will start at 7:30pm as toss will be held at 7:00 pm.

Afghanistan have played all their group stage matches in the Caribbean, where they secured three wins in four matches.

There are different challenges for Rashid Khan’s side as they are going to face the top-ranked T20 team, whose bowlers could put Afghanistan into trouble by dismantling their middle order batting line.

Probable Squads

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (captain), Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.