Keytaab and Health Services Academy hosts digital healthcare seminar

Pakistan

05:03 PM | 20 Jun, 2024
ISLAMABAD—Keytaab, a digital learning platform dedicated to making knowledge and skills accessible to all, recently organized a digital healthcare seminar at Serena Hotel in collaboration with the Health Services Academy (HSA), Islamabad.

The event attracted a diverse audience, including doctors, healthcare professionals, trainers, policymakers, government officials, technology leaders, CEOs of pharma companies, medical faculty, and high-profile figures from the healthcare sector.

The seminar featured keynote addresses by distinguished speakers, including Chief Guest Lieutenant General (R) Nigar Johar Khan HI (M), TI (M); Guest of Honor Mr. Shahzad Ali Khan, Dean & Vice Chancellor of HSA; Key Note Speaker, Mr. Zamurrad Khan (Hila-i-Imtiaz), Founder & CEO of Pakistan Sweet Home; Guest of Honor, Mr. Saeed Ahmed Sheikh, Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC); and Honorable Mr Nasir Mehmood Elia, Director BIC Health Services Academy.

The speakers praised Keytaab's initiative to promote online learning, especially for healthcare professionals, and its vision to reshape Pakistan's healthcare landscape through technology-based online courses. Lt. General (R) Nigar Johar emphasized that digitization, particularly in training and career advancement, can address many healthcare challenges. Prof. Shahzad Ali Khan thanked Keytaab for providing a seamless e-learning platform. He announced the launch of a one-year diploma in digital health via Keytaab, aiming to train around 100,000 graduates in various digital healthcare aspects.

“This diploma program will be a game-changer for Pakistan's healthcare sector,” said Prof. Shahzad Ali Khan. “It will not only enhance expertise in digital health but also equip graduates with the necessary technology tools and connections to make a significant impact.” Mr. Ghazanfar Ali Khan, CEO of Keytaab, expressed his excitement about the seminar's success, which brought together industry leaders to share knowledge, ideas, and best practices. “Our goal is to accelerate the adoption of digital health solutions and improve patient outcomes through the power of knowledge and skill,” he added.

The seminar also featured panel discussions and networking opportunities, covering telemedicine, healthcare analytics, digital therapeutics, online consultancy, and patient engagement.

