Latest update on Honda City 1.2 price in Pakistan [June 2024]

KARACHI – Honda City 1.2 is a compact sedan that offers a stunning blend of impressive features and dynamic performance.

Equipped with a 1.2-liter i-VTEC engine, it delivers a perfect balance of power and fuel efficiency, ideal for commuting in city and cruising on highways.

In terms of features, the sedan offers a range of amenities designed to enhance comfort and convenience. Its spacious interior accommodates passengers with ease, while modern infotainment systems, including touchscreen displays and smartphone connectivity, keep riders entertained and informed throughout the journey.

Safety features such as anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), and multiple airbags provide peace of mind while driving the vehicle.

Honda Pakistan officially launched its 6th generation City model in the South Asian country in 2021 with some facelifts.

Honda City Variants

The Honda City comes in five variants: 1.2LS MT [Manual Transmission], 1.2LS CVT, 1.5LS CVT, 1.5LAS MT, and 1.5LAS CVT.

Honda City 1.2 is the base variant that features a 1200cc engine that produces 88 horsepower and 110Nm of torque.

Honda City 1.2 Latest Prices in Pakistan

As of June 2024, the price of Honda City 1.2L MT stands at Rs4,649,000 while the Honda City CVT in Pakistan is available at Rs4,689,000.