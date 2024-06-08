Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistan FM Ishaq Dar arrives in Turkiye to attend D-8 meeting on Gaza

Web Desk
08:01 PM | 8 Jun, 2024
Pakistan FM Ishaq Dar arrives in Turkiye to attend D-8 meeting on Gaza
Source: PID

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in Turkiye on Saturday to attend an extraordinary meeting of the D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers, aimed at presenting a united front against Israel’s war on Gaza.

Established in 1997, the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation, known as D-8, includes Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkiye. The organization seeks to enhance member states’ positions in the global economy, diversify trade relations, improve living standards, and boost participation in international decision-making.

Upon his arrival in Istanbul, Deputy PM Dar was welcomed by Istanbul’s Deputy Governor Mustafa Asim Alkan and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkiye Yousaf Junaid, according to Radio Pakistan.

“The D-8 Foreign Ministers will discuss the international community’s shared responsibility to achieve an urgent and unconditional ceasefire and end the inhumane and unjustified war on the people of Gaza,” the report stated.

The conflict in Gaza escalated following Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, which resulted in over 1,100 deaths, a response to the worsening conditions of Palestinians under Israeli occupation. Israel’s retaliatory offensive, deemed disproportionate by many, has led to the deaths of over 35,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The D-8 member countries are expected to issue a strong joint declaration on the developments in Gaza, according to Radio Pakistan. Deputy PM Dar will present Pakistan’s stance at the meeting.

Pakistan does not recognize the state of Israel and advocates for an independent Palestinian state based on “internationally agreed parameters” and the pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. Recently, Pakistan has consistently raised the issue of Israel’s actions in Gaza at the United Nations, urging the world to halt Israeli military operations in the Palestinian territory.
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:39 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Abbas calls for emergency UNSC session after Israeli bombing of ...

09:45 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Pakistan, other D-8 nations call on US to lift veto on Palestine's ...

09:08 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Pakistan reports 5th polio case of 2024

08:01 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Pakistan FM Ishaq Dar arrives in Turkiye to attend D-8 meeting on Gaza

07:37 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Latest update on Honda City 1.2 price in Pakistan [June 2024]

07:12 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Imran Khan to be released soon, claims PTI's barrister Gohar

Most viewed

01:37 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

First look of Imran Khan's Prison cell at Adiala Jail goes viral

09:02 AM | 6 Jun, 2024

Huawei to train 2lac Pakistani students to expand mobile unit ...

10:02 AM | 7 Jun, 2024

'Laptops for All': Pakistani govt announces interest-free laptops for ...

08:40 AM | 7 Jun, 2024

'20pc salary increment for govt employees on the cards in Budget ...

02:33 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

Rangers, FC, Coast Guards to get equal salaries to Pakistan Army ...

07:50 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Arzish Azam appointed Esports coordinator of Prime Minister’s Youth ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:39 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Abbas calls for emergency UNSC session after Israeli bombing of Nuseirat camp kills 210 Palestinians

Gold & Silver

04:19 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see massive decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 8 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 8, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.15
Euro EUR 300.00 303.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.00 356.00
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76.00
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.50 74.10
Australian Dollar AUD 182.20 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.72 748.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.62 41.02
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.17 918.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.20 59.80
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.92 173.92
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.30 26.60
Omani Riyal OMR 723.44 731.44
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.51 77.21
Singapore Dollar SGD 73.50 74.10
Swedish Korona SEK 26.63 26.93
Swiss Franc CHF 312.79 315.29
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: