Poland increases National Visa fee and here are the details

WARSAW - The authorities in Poland have announced to increase the fee for National Visa applications, making a significant change for the applicants.
According to the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs as of June 1, 2024, the fee for a National Visa application (D-type) as well as the fee for reconsideration of an application for a National Visa will increase.
The official details imply that the new National Visa fee will be 135 EUR.
'The visa fee increase is a consequence of the entry into force of the regulation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of May 21, 2024, amending the regulation on consular fees (Journal of Laws of 2024, item 774),' read an official statement issued by the ministry of foreign affairs.
It has also been clarified that the Schengen (C-type) visa application fee as well as the fee for reconsideration of an application for a Schengen visa remains the same.
The government has stated that the visa fee increase should contribute to expanding the availability of slots for foreigners applying for the national Polish visa for the first time.
The new national visa fee is also associated with a highly possible Schengen visa fee increase in 2024 (from EUR 80 to EUR 90).
A government statement reads that Poland has been experiencing a consistent rise in migration pressure; therefore it is of great importance that foreigners entering the territory of the Republic of Poland fulfill the declared purpose of stay.
The new national visa fee is expected to result in a decreased number of applicants whose actual purpose of stay in Poland differs from the declared one.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 8, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|300.00
|303.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.00
|356.00
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76.00
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.20
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.72
|748.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.62
|41.02
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.17
|918.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.20
|59.80
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.92
|173.92
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.30
|26.60
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.44
|731.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.50
|74.10
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.