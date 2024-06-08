Poland increases National Visa fee and here are the details

WARSAW - The authorities in Poland have announced to increase the fee for National Visa applications, making a significant change for the applicants.

According to the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs as of June 1, 2024, the fee for a National Visa application (D-type) as well as the fee for reconsideration of an application for a National Visa will increase.

The official details imply that the new National Visa fee will be 135 EUR.

'The visa fee increase is a consequence of the entry into force of the regulation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of May 21, 2024, amending the regulation on consular fees (Journal of Laws of 2024, item 774),' read an official statement issued by the ministry of foreign affairs.

It has also been clarified that the Schengen (C-type) visa application fee as well as the fee for reconsideration of an application for a Schengen visa remains the same.

The government has stated that the visa fee increase should contribute to expanding the availability of slots for foreigners applying for the national Polish visa for the first time.

The new national visa fee is also associated with a highly possible Schengen visa fee increase in 2024 (from EUR 80 to EUR 90).

A government statement reads that Poland has been experiencing a consistent rise in migration pressure; therefore it is of great importance that foreigners entering the territory of the Republic of Poland fulfill the declared purpose of stay.

The new national visa fee is expected to result in a decreased number of applicants whose actual purpose of stay in Poland differs from the declared one.