Pakistan reports 5th polio case of 2024

09:08 PM | 8 Jun, 2024
Pakistan reports 5th polio case of 2024
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported its fifth polio case of the year in Quetta, according to the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) for Polio Eradication on Saturday.

Polio, a highly infectious disease caused by the poliovirus, primarily affects children under five. It attacks the nervous system, potentially causing paralysis or death.

The two-year-old child affected began experiencing paralysis in his legs on April 29, as per the NEOC. His condition worsened, leading to weakness in his arms, and he sadly passed away in a Karachi hospital weeks later.

The Regional Reference Laboratory at the National Institute of Health confirmed the presence of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in samples taken from the child, his brother, and his cousin, all living in the same household.

“This case is a stark reminder that until poliovirus is eradicated, no child is safe from this devastating disease,” stated Dr. Malik Mukhtar Bharath, the prime minister's coordinator on national health services.

Four out of the five polio cases this year have been reported from Balochistan. The government is focusing on ending the outbreak and improving polio vaccine and routine vaccination coverage in the province to bolster children's immunity, he added.

Over 50 environmental samples have tested positive for poliovirus in Balochistan this year, including 21 from Quetta alone.

Anwarul Haq, the NEOC coordinator, mentioned that a thorough investigation is underway to trace the virus's origin and identify unvaccinated populations.

“The Pakistan Polio Programme has faced challenges in maintaining consistent polio campaigns in Quetta block districts and Balochistan due to the law-and-order situation and local protests,” he said.

“These disruptions can severely impact children's immunity, especially with the persistent presence of poliovirus.”

This is the fifth polio case reported in Pakistan in 2024 and the first from Quetta in four years. Last year, Pakistan reported six polio cases.

Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan remain the only countries where polio is still endemic.

