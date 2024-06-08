Pakistan, other D-8 nations call on US to lift veto on Palestine's bid for full UN membership

ISTANBUL – The D-8 group of developing nations called on Saturday for the US to lift its veto on Palestine's bid for full membership as an independent and sovereign state in the United Nations.

Currently, Palestine holds the status of a non-member observer state, a recognition of statehood granted by the UN General Assembly in 2012.

In a declaration following a meeting in Istanbul, the D-8 members—Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey—also demanded that all countries cease supplying weapons and ammunition to Israel.

Last month, the UN General Assembly supported Palestine's bid for full UN membership by recognizing its qualifications to join and recommending that the UN Security Council “reconsider the matter favorably.”

Palestine's push for full UN membership comes amidst an ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, as well as Israel's expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank, which the UN deems illegal.

With the Palestinian death toll in Gaza surpassing 36,000 and a humanitarian crisis gripping the enclave, human rights groups and other critics have faulted the US for providing weapons to Israel and largely defending Israel’s actions.

On Saturday, the Israeli military reported the rescue of four hostages seized by Hamas during the October 7 attack, in which Israel said 1,200 people were killed and 250 abducted.

Additionally, a Palestinian health official reported on Saturday that at least 50 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on Nuseirat and other areas of central Gaza.