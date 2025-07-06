Why do Muslims Fast on 10th of Muharram? All you need to know here

Ashura is being observed in Pakistan and parts of the world as Muslims are commemorating great martyrdom of Prophet’s grandson, Hazrat Imam Hussain R.A. On this day, many faithful observed fasting.

As Shia Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain with rituals like Matam and Noha Khuwani, Muslims also fast on the day when grandson of Prophet Muhammad SAW was martyred at Battle of Karbala in 680 CE while standing against tyranny.

10 Muharram Roza

Muharram itself is one of sacred months in Islam which Ashura stands out as a day marked by reflection, remembrance, and fasting.

The practice of fasting on Ashura dates back to Prophet Muhammad (SAW), who saw Jews of Madinah fasting on this day in gratitude for the salvation of Hazrat Musa and his followers from Pharaoh’s tyranny. Prophet then said, “We (Muslims) have more right to Hazrat Musa than they do,” and encouraged Muslims to fast on this day”, as per Sahih al-Bukhari.

Before Islam, Quraysh tribe practiced fasting on Ashura, suggesting its roots may stem from earlier prophetic traditions. In early Islam, fasting on Ashura was made compulsory before being replaced by the obligation to fast during Ramadan. Today, it remains a highly recommended act of worship.

Scholars said fasting on Ashura carries spiritual reward and as per authentic narrations, Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said fasting on 10th of Muharram can expiate sins of the past year. Many Muslims also fast 9th of Muharram as well, after Prophet’s guidance to distinguish Islamic practice from that of others.

As Muslims fast on day, they are encouraged to reflect on legacies of resilience, faith, and justice embodied by the prophets and righteous people of the past.