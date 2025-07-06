Pak PM stands in solidarity with Americans amid catastrophic Texas Floods

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow over devastating flash floods that wreaked havoc in Texas, leaving at least 50 people dead and dozens more missing.

In a social media post, Pakistani PM conveyed heartfelt condolences to American people and President Donald Trump, saying the tragedy is a painful reminder of how vulnerable communities around the world are to natural disasters.

“Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the US during difficult time,” he said, adding people of Pakistan can relate to the grief, having endured a similar tragedy in the country’s northwest just days earlier. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. We hope the ongoing rescue efforts succeed in saving more lives.”

PM’s message comes as US emergency services continue a large-scale search operation for 27 girls still missing from a summer camp in Kerr County, where the Guadalupe River swelled by over 25 feet in under an hour due to torrential rain.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the shared global responsibility to better prepare for climate-induced disasters, calling for international cooperation in disaster resilience and response.

Rescue crews combed the swollen banks of the Guadalupe River on Saturday in a desperate bid to locate 27 girls unaccounted for following catastrophic flash floods that have claimed 50 lives across central Texas.

Weeks’ worth of rain fell within hours late Friday, sending the river surging more than 25 feet in under an hour and sweeping away cabins, vehicles, and personal belongings at a riverside summer camp. The sudden deluge left Camp Mystic—where roughly 750 girls were attending—in ruins, its cabins flooded and windows shattered.

US authorities said his teams have so far recovered 43 bodies and fatalities in neighboring counties pushed statewide death toll to 50. Families of the missing campers clung to hope. Four of the missing girls have since been confirmed dead by relatives, but 23 remain unaccounted for.

Auhorities also expanded state disaster declaration on Saturday and formally requested additional federal assistance from President Donald Trump.

National Weather Service maintained multiple flash‑flood warnings across central Texas, cautioning that more rain could cause rivers and low‑lying areas to flood again.