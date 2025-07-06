Shark Tank Pakistan faces ‘flop show’ claims with mere 11pc deal success rate

KARACHI – Shark Tank Pakistan is facing heat for 11percent success rate on startup Investments. From promises to disappointment, shark tank Pakistan’s 11pc deal rate sparks ‘Flop Show’ Talk.

Tech Entrepreneur Ali Swati made shocking claims about credibility of startup funding showcased on Shark Tank Pakistan, as only 4 out of 36 startups that were offered deals on-air actually secured investment after completing due diligence.

He shared his experience in a candid social media post. He explained that while his startup did receive funding shortly after the episode aired, it wasn’t from the show’s investors. Instead, external investors stepped in with better-aligned terms, without any engagement from Shark Tank’s official due diligence process.

He noted that many fellow entrepreneurs completed all steps including submitting detailed documents and undergoing lengthy review periods but it was all talks and no show. He called reality which we don’t talk about enough.

Swati’s post triggered wider conversation within Pakistan’s startup community about the gap between media-driven narratives and actual investor follow-through.

The criticism also highlights broader challenges confronting the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Pakistan is currently grappling with a sharp downturn in startup investment, fueled by macroeconomic instability, rising inflation, currency devaluation, and declining investor confidence.

In this difficult climate, a new show called Bazaar is preparing to launch in early 2026. Developed by ARY Digital Network in collaboration with PakLaunch, Bazaar aims to go beyond pitch TV. It promises a more structured ecosystem, with live equity exchange mechanisms, regulated public crowdfunding, and a dedicated funding pool managed by ARY and PakLaunch.