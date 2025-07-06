Death Toll reaches 25 in Karachi Building Collapse as corruption blamed for deadly neglect

KARACHI – The death toll from collapse of multi-story residential building in Lyari’s Baghdadi area tragically climbed to 25, as rescue operations entered third day.

Among deceased is infant girl as officials fear that up to a dozen more individuals may still be trapped under the rubble. The death toll from the catastrophic collapse of a five-story residential building in Karachi’s Lyari Baghdadi area has risen to 25, with rescue workers recovering two additional bodies late Saturday night.

According to the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), the structure was declared dangerous nearly three years ago, and residents were issued multiple evacuation notices, all of which went unheeded.

Rescue operations led by emergency services and aided by locals, have been underway since the building collapsed early Friday morning. Heavy machinery is being used, but the work has been slowed by narrow alleyways, darkness, and unstable debris.

Authorities have confirmed that seven women and two children are among the dead, while eight others including three women were injured in the incident. Two victims remain unidentified at this stage.

Amid backlash, Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani admitted that negligence and corruption within relevant departments have enabled illegal construction practices throughout Karachi.

Speaking on local news program, Ghani confirmed that government attempted to vacate the Lyari building just days before the tragedy, but their efforts were met with resistance from the residents.

“Forceful evacuations often invite public backlash, but when lives are at stake, we must act,” Ghani asserted. He also revealed that 16 high-risk buildings have been successfully evacuated in recent months.

Legal action is in progress, including harsher penalties for those responsible for unauthorized and unsafe constructions.