America Party launched as Elon Musk declares war on Trump led political establishment

WASHINGTON – Tech pioneer and world’s richest man Elon announced new political party ‘America Party’ after public and political fallout with President Donald Trump over recently signed spending bill.

In post shared on his social media platform X, Tesla chief raised question at bipartisan political structure in the US, saying, “When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste and graft, we live in a one-party system not a democracy.” He added, “The America Party is formed today to give you back your freedom.”

The move comes after weeks of tension between Musk and Trump, once close allies, and sparked by Musk’s opposition to the administration’s massive domestic policy package. It also stunned world as Musk was major donor to Trump’s 2024 campaign and a former informal adviser, publicly criticized the legislation, calling it fiscally irresponsible and damaging to the country’s future.

Although he initially attempted to tone down his criticism, the feud reignited in recent days as the bill moved toward passage and was ultimately signed into law. While Musk has not yet filed formal paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), he has declared his intention to make the America Party an active political force in the 2026 midterm elections. The billionaire said new party will initially focus on supporting candidates in strategically selected House and Senate races.

Calling America Party as fiscally conservative, Musk said it will work to cut government spending and eliminating corruption. He has not yet outlined a full policy platform, but he emphasized that the party’s mission is to restore accountability and financial discipline.

Despite sharing several conservative values with Trump, Musk warned that current Republican-led economic policies are creating what he refers to as “debt slavery.” He also reiterated that Americans are growing increasingly frustrated with the existing two-party system.

Trump responded sharply to Musk’s actions, suggesting that federal government could reconsider its contracts with Musk’s companies and referring to the Department of Government Efficiency once led by Musk as a “monster that may come back and eat Elon.”

Political analysts expressed skepticism about the viability of a third party, noting the historical challenges such movements face, including fundraising, ballot access, and voter loyalty. Still, Musk believes public sentiment is shifting and that the time is right for a new political force.