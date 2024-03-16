Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
BusinessPakistan

LPG prices again increased in Pakistan amid Ramadan 2024; Check new rates here

Web Desk
09:04 AM | 16 Mar, 2024
LPG prices again increased in Pakistan amid Ramadan 2024; Check new rates here
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – In a blow to inflation-hit Pakistanis, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) announced a big hike in price of liquefied petroleum gas LPG, impacting masses who are already facing financial strain during Holy Month of Ramadan.

The country of over 240 million is facing a sui gas shortage for energy needs, and is using LPG as a bridge fuel, but massive hike in Ramadan further adds to woes.

In a recent announcement, the price of Liquified Petroleum Gas LPG has been jacked up by Rs30 per kg.

Irfan Khokhar, Chairman of the LPG Association, lamented the regulatory body's move, saying OGRA has not yet issued an official notification regarding this surge. He linked price hikes with the so-called nexus of LPG quota holders and importers.

The official rate of widely used LPG is Rs257 per kg while it is being sold at Rs350 per kg in Lahore and other metropolises while in hilly regions, the rates skyrocket to up to Rs400 per kg.

New petrol, diesel prices in Pakistan announced

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:28 AM | 16 Mar, 2024

Bahraini National Guard Commander calls on Pakistan Army Chief to ...

09:04 AM | 16 Mar, 2024

LPG prices again increased in Pakistan amid Ramadan 2024; Check new ...

08:41 AM | 16 Mar, 2024

Saudi crown prince MBS calls PM Shehbaz, reaffirms support for ...

01:31 AM | 16 Mar, 2024

Does a decrease in China's exports to Western countries indicate an ...

11:54 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

SIC chief Hamid Raza tells PTI leaders to resolve differences 'at ...

11:22 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

New petrol, diesel prices in Pakistan announced

Most viewed

12:49 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment SBA 2024 Grade 7 in Punjab

10:23 AM | 15 Mar, 2024

200 Prize Bond 2024 – Check Draw Results here

12:38 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment for Grade 6 in Punjab 2024

05:22 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

BISE Gujranwala 9th Class Roll Number slip 2024 download

11:24 AM | 14 Mar, 2024

Ramzan Relief Subsidy - Muft Rashan Riayat Program 2024: All details ...

08:21 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

Rs200 Prize Bond Draw March 2024: Check details about balloting date, ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:28 AM | 16 Mar, 2024

Bahraini National Guard Commander calls on Pakistan Army Chief to boost military ties

Gold & Silver

03:15 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 16 March 2024

Pakistani rupee inches up against the US dollar in the open market on March 16, 2024 Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro plunges to 303 buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate saw marginal increase. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.05.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 16 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.7 281.65
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.05 74.50
Australian Dollar AUD 182.07 184.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.89 749.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.78 39.18
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.8 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.07 173.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 724.62 732.62
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.7 77.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 315.8 318.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: