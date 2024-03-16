LPG prices again increased in Pakistan amid Ramadan 2024; Check new rates here

LAHORE – In a blow to inflation-hit Pakistanis, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) announced a big hike in price of liquefied petroleum gas LPG, impacting masses who are already facing financial strain during Holy Month of Ramadan.
The country of over 240 million is facing a sui gas shortage for energy needs, and is using LPG as a bridge fuel, but massive hike in Ramadan further adds to woes.
In a recent announcement, the price of Liquified Petroleum Gas LPG has been jacked up by Rs30 per kg.
Irfan Khokhar, Chairman of the LPG Association, lamented the regulatory body's move, saying OGRA has not yet issued an official notification regarding this surge. He linked price hikes with the so-called nexus of LPG quota holders and importers.
The official rate of widely used LPG is Rs257 per kg while it is being sold at Rs350 per kg in Lahore and other metropolises while in hilly regions, the rates skyrocket to up to Rs400 per kg.
Pakistani rupee inches up against the US dollar in the open market on March 16, 2024 Saturday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro plunges to 303 buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate saw marginal increase. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.05.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.05
|74.50
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.07
|184.50
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.89
|749.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.78
|39.18
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.07
|173.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.62
|732.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.8
|318.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
