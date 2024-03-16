LPG prices again increased in Pakistan amid Ramadan 2024; Check new rates here

LAHORE – In a blow to inflation-hit Pakistanis, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) announced a big hike in price of liquefied petroleum gas LPG, impacting masses who are already facing financial strain during Holy Month of Ramadan.

The country of over 240 million is facing a sui gas shortage for energy needs, and is using LPG as a bridge fuel, but massive hike in Ramadan further adds to woes.

In a recent announcement, the price of Liquified Petroleum Gas LPG has been jacked up by Rs30 per kg.

Irfan Khokhar, Chairman of the LPG Association, lamented the regulatory body's move, saying OGRA has not yet issued an official notification regarding this surge. He linked price hikes with the so-called nexus of LPG quota holders and importers.

The official rate of widely used LPG is Rs257 per kg while it is being sold at Rs350 per kg in Lahore and other metropolises while in hilly regions, the rates skyrocket to up to Rs400 per kg.