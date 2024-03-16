Bahraini National Guard Commander calls on Pakistan Army Chief to boost military ties
RAWALPINDI – Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain General Shaikh Mohamed bin Isa bin Salman AI-Khalifa called on Pakistan Army Chief and two discussed regional security, and military cooperation, the military’s media wing said.
Inter-Services Public Relations said General Shaikh Mohamed bin Isa bin Salman AI-Khalifa met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at Army General Headquarters.
During the high level meeting, Pakistan’s top general focused on strengthening bilateral military cooperation. COAS and Bahraini discussed matters of mutual interest including regional security dynamics, counter-terrorism efforts and training exchanges.
Gen Asim Munir said Islamabad values its traditionally strong defence, diplomatic and economic relations with Kingdom of Bahrain and underscored Islamabad commitment to enhancing military ties with Bahrain.
He emphasised importance of collaboration in addressing shared security challenges and promoting peace and stability in the region.
Bahrain’s commander also hailed Pakistan Army’s efforts in combating terrorism and extremism and acknowledged the professionalism and dedication of Pakistan Army. He reaffirmed Bahrain's commitment to deepening cooperation with Pakistan in defence and security domains.
Pakistani rupee inches up against the US dollar in the open market on March 16, 2024 Saturday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro plunges to 303 buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate saw marginal increase. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.05.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.05
|74.50
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.07
|184.50
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.89
|749.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.78
|39.18
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.07
|173.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.62
|732.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.8
|318.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
