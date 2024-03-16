Bahraini National Guard Commander calls on Pakistan Army Chief to boost military ties

RAWALPINDI – Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain General Shaikh Mohamed bin Isa bin Salman AI-Khalifa called on Pakistan Army Chief and two discussed regional security, and military cooperation, the military’s media wing said.

Inter-Services Public Relations said General Shaikh Mohamed bin Isa bin Salman AI-Khalifa met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at Army General Headquarters.

During the high level meeting, Pakistan’s top general focused on strengthening bilateral military cooperation. COAS and Bahraini discussed matters of mutual interest including regional security dynamics, counter-terrorism efforts and training exchanges.

Gen Asim Munir said Islamabad values its traditionally strong defence, diplomatic and economic relations with Kingdom of Bahrain and underscored Islamabad commitment to enhancing military ties with Bahrain.

He emphasised importance of collaboration in addressing shared security challenges and promoting peace and stability in the region.

Bahrain’s commander also hailed Pakistan Army’s efforts in combating terrorism and extremism and acknowledged the professionalism and dedication of Pakistan Army. He reaffirmed Bahrain's commitment to deepening cooperation with Pakistan in defence and security domains.