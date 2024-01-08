Pakistan-Bahrain joint anti-terrorism drill concludes

MANAMA – Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir and General Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa, National Guard Commander of Bahrain witnessed the closing ceremony for the joint anti-terrorism drill between the Pakistani Army and the National Guard of Bahrain.

The ceremony coincides with the 27th anniversary of the establishment of the Bahraini National Guard.

COAS Asim Munir, who is on a two-day official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, also met civil and military leadership of the country to discuss bilateral ties.

Lieutenant-Colonel Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa, Head of Special Operations Unit, delivered a speech in which he expressed his congratulations on the 27th anniversary of the establishment of the National Guard.

He praised the National Guard’s achievements, which are derived from the visions of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Bahrain, and followed up by Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Prime Minister.

He said that the National Guard, led by HH General Shaikh Mohammed, has become a defensive force that upholds the integrity of the kingdom.

Lieutenant-Colonel HH Shaikh Salman affirmed that the National Guard has achieved the highest development, efficiency and readiness levels in all its units and battalions.

He added that this cooperation reflects the deep Bahraini-Pakistani relations.

A documentary was presented about the preparation stages, followed by a presentation of the practical application of the joint anti-terrorism drill with the Pakistani army.

The ceremony also included a paratrooper landing show from the National Guard skydiving team, with the participation of the Pakistani Army skydiving team.

General Shaikh Mohammed honours officers and non-commissioned officers of the National Guard with the first and second class military service medals, in accordance with Royal Orders.

The ceremony ended with a show of weapons from the Special Operations Unit, and a visit to the National Guard Weapons Museum.

Lieutenant General Shaikh Mohammed affirmed that the HM the King’s support enabled the National Guard to serve the kingdom with full readiness and efficiency.

He highlighted the National Guard as one of the main supporters of the security system through implementing joint exercises, enhancing levels of coordination and integration through exchanging information and preparing plans to deal with any threats.

Shaikh Mohammed noted the continuous development of the National Guard through strategic plans, which include raising the level of human and military capabilities, expanding facilities, and employing artificial intelegance (AI) in the military work.

He added that the National Guard’s health system is going through quantum leap, particularly by its medical center that enhances the levels of health care provided to the National Guard personnel.

He affirmed that the National Guard will continue its efforts to fulfil its national duty, protecting the kingdom and to elevate its statue in all fields.