Pakistan

Pakistan-Bahrain joint anti-terrorism drill concludes

04:49 PM | 8 Jan, 2024
Pakistan-Bahrain joint anti-terrorism drill concludes

MANAMA – Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir and General Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa, National Guard Commander of Bahrain witnessed the closing ceremony for the joint anti-terrorism drill between the Pakistani Army and the National Guard of Bahrain.

The ceremony coincides with the 27th anniversary of the establishment of the Bahraini National Guard.

COAS Asim Munir, who is on a two-day official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, also met civil and military leadership of the country to discuss bilateral ties.

Lieutenant-Colonel Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa, Head of Special Operations Unit, delivered a speech in which he expressed his congratulations on the 27th anniversary of the establishment of the National Guard.

He praised the National Guard’s achievements, which are derived from the visions of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Bahrain, and followed up by Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Prime Minister.

He said that the National Guard, led by HH General Shaikh Mohammed, has become a defensive force that upholds the integrity of the kingdom.

Lieutenant-Colonel HH Shaikh Salman affirmed that the National Guard has achieved the highest development, efficiency and readiness levels in all its units and battalions.

He added that this cooperation reflects the deep Bahraini-Pakistani relations. 

A documentary was presented about the preparation stages, followed by a presentation of the practical application of the joint anti-terrorism drill with the Pakistani army.

The ceremony also included a paratrooper landing show from the National Guard skydiving team, with the participation of the Pakistani Army skydiving team.

General Shaikh Mohammed honours officers and non-commissioned officers of the National Guard with the first and second class military service medals, in accordance with Royal Orders.

The ceremony ended with a show of weapons from the Special Operations Unit, and a visit to the National Guard Weapons Museum.

Lieutenant General Shaikh Mohammed affirmed that the HM the King’s support enabled the National Guard to serve the kingdom with full readiness and efficiency.

He highlighted the National Guard as one of the main supporters of the security system through implementing joint exercises, enhancing levels of coordination and integration through exchanging information and preparing plans to deal with any threats.

Shaikh Mohammed noted the continuous development of the National Guard through strategic plans, which include raising the level of human and military capabilities, expanding facilities, and employing artificial intelegance (AI) in the military work.

He added that the National Guard’s health system is going through quantum leap, particularly by its medical center that enhances the levels of health care provided to the National Guard personnel.

He affirmed that the National Guard will continue its efforts to fulfil its national duty, protecting the kingdom and to elevate its statue in all fields.

Latest

07:48 PM | 8 Jan, 2024

Lithuania amends immigration rules with strict policy for hiring foreigners

Horoscope

08:41 AM | 8 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 8th January 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 8 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the first day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.

Euro stands at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.7 283.45
Euro EUR 307.5 310.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.65 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.61 757.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.54 39.94
Danish Krone DKK 41.41 41.81
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.08 36.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.13
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.49 925.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.84 61.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.62 177.62
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.18 27.48
Omani Riyal OMR 732.12 740.12
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.4 78.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.34 27.64
Swiss Franc CHF 331.46 333.96
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan today - Check latest prices in all cities - 8 Jan 2023

Gold prices in Pakistan moved up amid upward momentum in global market. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 8 January 2024

On the first day of the week, the per tola price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs220,700 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold priced at Rs189,220.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price is Rs202,300, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs193,100 whereas 18k gold rate stands at Rs165,525.00 for a single tola.

Globally, gold prices stand at $2039 on Monday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Karachi PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Islamabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Peshawar PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Quetta PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Sialkot PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Attock PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Gujranwala PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Jehlum PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Multan PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Bahawalpur PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Gujrat PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Nawabshah PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Chakwal PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Hyderabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Nowshehra PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Sargodha PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Faisalabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Mirpur PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475

