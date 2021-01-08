PTI’s Firdous Shamim Naqvi resigns as Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly
10:50 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Friday resigned as Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly.
Naqvi has reportedly forwarded his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The PTI leader said he has been associated with the party for 24 years and it was the second time that his resignation was sought.
Reports in local media suggest Haleem Adil Sheikh is likely to replace Firdous Shamim Naqvi as the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly.
