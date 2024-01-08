Are Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna getting engaged?

Entertainment buzz suggests that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, co-stars in 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade,' are rumoured to be in a relationship.

However, neither actor has publicly confirmed their romance, recent reports from News 18 Telugu hint at an upcoming engagement announcement in the second week of February. The duo, known for their on-screen chemistry, has been the subject of social media speculation regarding their engagement. However, no official confirmation has been made by either Vijay Deverakonda or Rashmika Mandanna.

The relationship rumours gained traction as Rashmika celebrated Diwali at Deverakonda's residence in Hyderabad, and they have been spotted on vacations together. Their engagement, reportedly scheduled for February, awaits an official announcement.

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna succeeded with 'Animal,' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, grossing over Rs 800 crore worldwide. She is currently filming Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rule' and has projects like 'Rainbow,' 'The Girlfriend,' and 'Chaava' in various stages of production.

Deverakonda, on the other hand, is gearing up for Parasuram Petla's 'Family Star' and director Gowtam Tinnanuri's 'VD 12' in his upcoming projects. Stay tuned for further updates as the rumoured engagement story unfolds.