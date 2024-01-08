Search

Inside Aiman And Minal Khan’s brother Maaz Khan’s colourful Dholki

Maheen Khawaja
05:43 PM | 8 Jan, 2024
Inside Aiman And Minal Khan’s brother Maaz Khan’s colourful Dholki
Source: Instagram

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan, who initially embarked on their showbiz journey as child artists, have gracefully transitioned into the role of leading ladies, amassing a substantial fan following on social media. Their family, consistently in the public eye, has shared moments of joy and sorrow with their admirers.

The Khan family is currently basking in happiness, having recently welcomed two new members into their fold. Adding to the festive cheer, the elder brother, Maaz Khan, is now set to embark on a new chapter as he ties the knot with Saba Rehman.

The commencement of Maaz and Saba's wedding festivities was marked by a vibrant and intimate dholki ceremony. The couple, surrounded by close family and friends, immersed themselves in the joyous occasion, singing and dancing to the beats of the celebration. The event provided a glimpse into the Khan family's warmth, capturing candid moments that radiated happiness. There were even sizzling dances performed by the bride and groom that had everyone captivated.

As the Khan family rejoices in these festive times, fans and well-wishers have been pouring in blessings for the soon-to-be-married couple. Take a look at the delightful snapshots:

