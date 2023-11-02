Aiman Khan shares adorable pictures with nephew

Aiman Khan undoubtedly proves to be the most endearing khala one could ask for. Lollywood's beloved couple, Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, recently celebrated the joyous arrival of their first child, a beautiful baby boy.

Recently, Aiman posted a heartwarming photograph of herself cradling her nephew, offering gratitude to Allah for this precious blessing through a heartfelt caption.

"Allah is so kind ❤️ He blessed us with the most beautiful baby boy ever ❤️ Allah humma barik ❤️"

Fans and fellow celebs showered the comment section with compliments in the comment section.

Khan's family just got a little bigger with the arrival of a precious baby girl, Miral, who was born early in the morning on August 7.