Former officers urge ECP to avoid reshuffling in information ministry ahead of elections

ISLAMABAD – Former federal secretaries for Information and Broadcasting expressed their anguish and dismay over reports appearing in the media regarding the sudden and massive reshuffle of Information Group Officers, contemplated by the caretaker government.
Ex-secretary for Information and Broadcasting Khawaja Ijaz Sarwar, who chaired the meeting, expressed concern over reports that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for transfer of officers, at a time when a date for general elections had been announced.
Given their experience of having served as senior media managers under various governments including caretaker setups, the participants said it was imperative to have a well-knitted and coherent team.
Any large-scale reshuffle of officers in the information ministry at this stage will only vitiate the atmosphere and create unnecessary misgivings, they said.
The secretaries were unanimous in their view that instead of bringing in administrative changes, the caretaker government should solely focus on assisting the ECP in creating a conducive environment for the smooth conduct of elections.
They urged the ECP to decline the request of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as it would impinge on its image of an independent constitutional dody mandated to hold fair elections in the country.
Pakistani currency remained under pressure against dollar and other currencies in interbank however the local unit remained stable in open market on Thursday.
The roller-coaster ride for the Pakistani rupee continues this week and on Wednesday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs280.5 for buying and Rs283.25 for selling.
Euro rrate stands at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|296.3
|299.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|344
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.81
|753.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.85
|36.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.01
|913.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.07
|165.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25
|25.3
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.21
|736.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.04
|77.74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.9
|313.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a slight increase on Thursday despite the negative global trend in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs212,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs194,333 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs181,756, and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs166,609.
In global market, bullion witnessed a negative trend, with the current rate hovering around $1,983 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Karachi
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Quetta
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Attock
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Multan
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
