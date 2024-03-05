Search

Pakistan

Saudi Crown Prince, Qatari Emir, UN Chief felicitate Pakistan’s new PM Shehbaz Sharif

Web Desk
08:40 AM | 5 Mar, 2024
Saudi Crown Prince, Qatari Emir, UN Chief felicitate Pakistan’s new PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD – Shehbaz Sharif has secured premiership again and congratulations are in order for him for securing second term.

Sharif, 72, was sworn in as 24th Prime Minister on March 4, 2024, and world leaders congratulate premier on the electoral victory.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud extended warm wishes to PM Sharif on assuming the office of prime minister. In his felicitation message, MBS wished Shehbaz Sharif success, and the people of Pakistan steady progress and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani congratulated seasoned Pakistani politician for taking the reign of South Asian nation for the second time.

Sheikh Thani sent a cable of felicitation to the premier, wishing him success and for further development and growth of bilateral ties.

On Monday, Iranian President Iran Ebrahim Raisi was also among leaders who felicitated Prime Minister Sharif and congratulated him on his election. He felicitated premier and conveyed his good wishes.

Raisi expressed optimism that Pakistani PM would use all of his abilities to lead the country towards progress and prosperity. The Prime Minister also invited the Iranian President to visit Pakistan soon.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also sent wishes to Shehbaz Sharif. He expressed anticipation for joint ventures on various matters.

In a statement, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Chief, congratulated PM Sharif on becoming premier, anticipating continued collaboration with the country on all issues.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

10:24 AM | 5 Mar, 2024

Ahmadiyya community leader murdered in Bahawalpur

09:52 AM | 5 Mar, 2024

Pakistan bans pharma companies’ sponsored foreign tours for doctors

09:24 AM | 5 Mar, 2024

Indian PM Narendra Modi felicitates Pakistan’s new PM Shehbaz Sharif

09:05 AM | 5 Mar, 2024

Who's in who's out: Check proposed names for Punjab cabinet

08:40 AM | 5 Mar, 2024

Saudi Crown Prince, Qatari Emir, UN Chief felicitate Pakistan’s new ...

12:53 AM | 5 Mar, 2024

IWMI organizes media awareness workshops on water accounting, ...

Pakistan

07:21 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

FIR filed against people who harassed woman in Arabic print shirt in ...

10:21 AM | 3 Mar, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif becomes Pakistan's PM for the second time

06:28 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

Two Pakistanis named in Forbes’ list of 100 most powerful ...

09:25 PM | 3 Mar, 2024

Another love story – 68 years old British woman falls in love with ...

04:07 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

Who is next PM? Shehbaz Sharif, Omar Ayub’s nomination papers ...

04:21 PM | 3 Mar, 2024

Slip of tongue: Shehbaz Sharif 'humbled to be elected as Leader of ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:42 AM | 5 Mar, 2024

USD to PKR: Rupee climbs marginally against dollar in inter-bank

Gold & Silver

05:16 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pak Rupee foreign exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - 5 March 2024

Pakistani rupee on Tuesday remains stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On March 5, 2024, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 74.6 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 282.35
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.4
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.69 750.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.81 39.21
Danish Krone DKK 40.6 41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.67 36.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.12 914.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.86 59.46
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.26 733.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.72 77.42
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.06 27.36
Swiss Franc CHF 316.05 318.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: