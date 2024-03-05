Saudi Crown Prince, Qatari Emir, UN Chief felicitate Pakistan’s new PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD – Shehbaz Sharif has secured premiership again and congratulations are in order for him for securing second term.
Sharif, 72, was sworn in as 24th Prime Minister on March 4, 2024, and world leaders congratulate premier on the electoral victory.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud extended warm wishes to PM Sharif on assuming the office of prime minister. In his felicitation message, MBS wished Shehbaz Sharif success, and the people of Pakistan steady progress and prosperity.
Meanwhile, Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani congratulated seasoned Pakistani politician for taking the reign of South Asian nation for the second time.
Sheikh Thani sent a cable of felicitation to the premier, wishing him success and for further development and growth of bilateral ties.
On Monday, Iranian President Iran Ebrahim Raisi was also among leaders who felicitated Prime Minister Sharif and congratulated him on his election. He felicitated premier and conveyed his good wishes.
Raisi expressed optimism that Pakistani PM would use all of his abilities to lead the country towards progress and prosperity. The Prime Minister also invited the Iranian President to visit Pakistan soon.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also sent wishes to Shehbaz Sharif. He expressed anticipation for joint ventures on various matters.
In a statement, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Chief, congratulated PM Sharif on becoming premier, anticipating continued collaboration with the country on all issues.
Pakistani rupee on Tuesday remains stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On March 5, 2024, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 74.6 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.69
|750.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.6
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.12
|914.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.86
|59.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.26
|733.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.72
|77.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.05
|318.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
