Saudi Crown Prince, Qatari Emir, UN Chief felicitate Pakistan’s new PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD – Shehbaz Sharif has secured premiership again and congratulations are in order for him for securing second term.

Sharif, 72, was sworn in as 24th Prime Minister on March 4, 2024, and world leaders congratulate premier on the electoral victory.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud extended warm wishes to PM Sharif on assuming the office of prime minister. In his felicitation message, MBS wished Shehbaz Sharif success, and the people of Pakistan steady progress and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani congratulated seasoned Pakistani politician for taking the reign of South Asian nation for the second time.

Sheikh Thani sent a cable of felicitation to the premier, wishing him success and for further development and growth of bilateral ties.

On Monday, Iranian President Iran Ebrahim Raisi was also among leaders who felicitated Prime Minister Sharif and congratulated him on his election. He felicitated premier and conveyed his good wishes.

Raisi expressed optimism that Pakistani PM would use all of his abilities to lead the country towards progress and prosperity. The Prime Minister also invited the Iranian President to visit Pakistan soon.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also sent wishes to Shehbaz Sharif. He expressed anticipation for joint ventures on various matters.

In a statement, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Chief, congratulated PM Sharif on becoming premier, anticipating continued collaboration with the country on all issues.