Who's in who's out: Check proposed names for Punjab cabinet

LAHORE – Newly elected Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif is expected to have a 15-member cabinet as the country's first woman CM announced to uplift the region.
After taking over the reins of country's most populated region Punjab, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz discussed the appointment of key cabinet members.
In the first phase, senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah is likely to aid CM Maryam as legal adviser while Marriyum Aurangzeb will deal with planning and development.
Uzma Bukhari is likely to be picked as Punjab information minister while Khawaja Imran Nazir will get Primary and Secondary Healthcare.
PML-N stalwart Bilal Yaseen is expected to get the Food Department, Mujtaba Shuja will control Ministry of Excise. Water Resources and Housing & Sports would be handed over to Khalid Mehmood Jajja and Faisal Ayub.
PML-Q's Chaudhry Shafay is reportedly being considered to be part of the provincial cabinet. Parvez Rasheed would be made a special assistant to the CM, per reports.
The 15-member Punjab cabinet is slated to take oath this week.
Pakistani rupee on Tuesday remains stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On March 5, 2024, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 74.6 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.69
|750.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.6
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.12
|914.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.86
|59.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.26
|733.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.72
|77.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.05
|318.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
