Who's in who's out: Check proposed names for Punjab cabinet

LAHORE – Newly elected Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif is expected to have a 15-member cabinet as the country's first woman CM announced to uplift the region.

After taking over the reins of country's most populated region Punjab, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz discussed the appointment of key cabinet members.

In the first phase, senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah is likely to aid CM Maryam as legal adviser while Marriyum Aurangzeb will deal with planning and development.

Uzma Bukhari is likely to be picked as Punjab information minister while Khawaja Imran Nazir will get Primary and Secondary Healthcare.

PML-N stalwart Bilal Yaseen is expected to get the Food Department, Mujtaba Shuja will control Ministry of Excise. Water Resources and Housing & Sports would be handed over to Khalid Mehmood Jajja and Faisal Ayub.

PML-Q's Chaudhry Shafay is reportedly being considered to be part of the provincial cabinet. Parvez Rasheed would be made a special assistant to the CM, per reports.

The 15-member Punjab cabinet is slated to take oath this week.