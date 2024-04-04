Sialkot Airport to remain shut down from May 6 to May 18

SIALKOT – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced the temporary shut down of Sialkot International Airport's runway for maintenance purposes, spanning a period of 13 days starting from May 6 to May 18.
This decision, relayed to both domestic and international airlines, was communicated through a Notice to Airmen (Notum), as reported by the media.
Passengers are advised to reach out to their respective airlines for updates on flight schedules during this brief shutdown.
Sialkot International Airport is a hub for global connectivity, facilitating approximately 59 direct flights monthly.
Discussions are reportedly ongoing among domestic and international airlines to potentially reroute flights originally bound for Sialkot to operate from Lahore Airport during this maintenance period.
However, with the airport's closure for maintenance, more than 110 international flights are expected to be affected during the 13-day period in May.
The runway at Sialkot International Airport is notable for its dimensions, spanning 3600 meters in length and 45 meters in width.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in open market on April 5, 2024.
In the open market on Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|750.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.89
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.69
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
