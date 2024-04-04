Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
BusinessPakistan

Sialkot Airport to remain shut down from May 6 to May 18

Web Desk
05:26 PM | 4 Apr, 2024
Sialkot Airport to remain shut down from May 6 to May 18

SIALKOT – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced the temporary shut down of Sialkot International Airport's runway for maintenance purposes, spanning a period of 13 days starting from May 6 to May 18. 

This decision, relayed to both domestic and international airlines, was communicated through a Notice to Airmen (Notum), as reported by the media.

Passengers are advised to reach out to their respective airlines for updates on flight schedules during this brief shutdown. 

Sialkot Airport shut down 

Sialkot International Airport is a hub for global connectivity, facilitating approximately 59 direct flights monthly. 

Discussions are reportedly ongoing among domestic and international airlines to potentially reroute flights originally bound for Sialkot to operate from Lahore Airport during this maintenance period.

However, with the airport's closure for maintenance, more than 110 international flights are expected to be affected during the 13-day period in May.

The runway at Sialkot International Airport is notable for its dimensions, spanning 3600 meters in length and 45 meters in width. 


https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/04-Apr-2024/sialkot-international-airport-jobs-2024-here-s-how-to-apply

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

04:52 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Eidul Fitr holidays for private schools, colleges announced in ...

04:23 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Amina Kamran made acting principal of Aitchison College 

04:14 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

PM Shehbaz to leave for Saudi Arabia on April 6

03:13 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Honda CG 125 Red latest price, installment plan with Meezan Bank

02:49 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Punjab issues notification for Eidul Fitr holidays

02:34 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Punjab weather update: Warning issued for heatwaves in April 2024

Most viewed

07:42 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

First solar eclipse of 2024 on 8 April: Will it be visible in ...

10:26 AM | 4 Apr, 2024

Another Karachi woman sexually harassed by man in broad daylight

07:48 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Pakistan announces Eidul Fitr 2024 holidays

09:34 AM | 3 Apr, 2024

Outrage as Madrassa teacher accused of molesting minor boy released ...

07:44 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Man observing Itikaf booked for raping fellow worshipper in ...

11:40 AM | 3 Apr, 2024

Pakistan shuts down flight operations at this airport for next two ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:06 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

US extends work permits validity for some immigrants: Details inside

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Gold prices see decline in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 5 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in open market on April 5, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market on Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 281.15 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.4 281.15
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 750.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.89 746.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.5 38.9
Danish Krone DKK 40.06 40.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903 912
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.02 169.02
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 721.69 729.71
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.48 77.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 308.43 310.93
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: