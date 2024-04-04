Hafiz Naeemur Rehman elected new emir of JI

LAHORE – Hafiz Naeemur Rehman was elected as new emir of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) for the period of five years.
Total 46,000 members of the party took part in election through secret balloting, said the JI election commission in a statement. He has defeated Sirajul Haq and Liaquat Baloch to bag the coveted slot.
Rehman, who has been actively involved in Sindh politics, was elected for the period of April 2024 to April 2029.
In February this year, Sirajul Haq resigned as JI emir over his party’s poor performance in the Feb 8 general elections.
Haq, who had been serving as the JI emir since 2014, admitted that he was stepping down over failure in election as the reiligio-politico party failed to grab a single seat in the National Assembly.
However, the Majlis al-Shura of the party unanimously rejected the resignation of Sirajul Haq.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in open market on April 5, 2024.
In the open market on Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|750.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.89
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.69
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
