FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jehangir grieved

We are deeply saddened and regret to inform that DG FIA Ahmad Ishaq Jehangir’s beloved son Ahmed Nabi Noor has left this world for his humble abode. May Allah Subhanahuwata'allah grant him high ranks in Jannah & give the bereaved family the strength to bear this loss.

Namaz e Janazah will be held tomorrow June 30th 2024 at Main Masjid (Masjid Chowk) Phase -1, DHA Lahore with Zuhr Prayers at 1:30pm.

Burial will take place at graveyard behind American School Upper Mall Lahore.