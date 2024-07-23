Pakistan, Azerbaijan sign MOU for enhanced cooperation in news sharing and exchange

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan – The Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and Azerbaijan’s state news agency (AZERTAC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Monday, paving the way for enhanced cooperation in news sharing and exchange.

The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the 2nd Shusha Global Media Forum in the city of Shusha, Azerbaijan, from July 20 to 23. The agreement was signed between Mudassar Iqbal, Deputy Director and Head of Diplomatic and Global Affairs on behalf of APP, and Mr. Vugar Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of AZERTAC.

This agreement will allow the two countries to share news, photos, and videos, promoting greater collaboration and information exchange. It is a significant outcome of President Ilham Aliyev’s recent visit to Pakistan, during which several agreements were signed.

This media partnership is expected to enhance bilateral ties and foster mutual understanding between the two nations.

According to the agreement, both organizations will expand their bilateral cooperation and exchange of experiences through professional visits by their executives, correspondents, and technical staff.