Ayyan Ali shares 1st picture on Instagram after a long time

Web Desk
10:35 PM | 23 Jul, 2024
Ayyan Ali
Source: Instagram

Former Pakistani supermodel Ayyan Ali on Monday shared a new picture of herself on her official Instagram handle after a long time. 

She captioned the picture with an Urdu couplet, which means, "This world does not have the guts to eliminate me; i make this world."

On March 11 this year, Ayyan Ali took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share her reaction after PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was sworn in as the president of Pakistan for a second term.

“Mornin’ Mr. President. Godspeed and good luck. And of course, not to forget, ah well very respectfully, Asif Ali Zardari is the head of state again and we all love him,” she posted on X.

She also shared an old video clip from her interview with actor Shaan on his show "Geo Shaan Se."

In the rapid-fire round, when Shaan asked her about Zardari, she replied, “Well, very respectfully, he is the head of the state. Our president, and we all love him.” She then requested the host to move on to the next question.

Ayyan was arrested on March 14, 2015, for allegedly attempting to smuggle $506,800 in cash to the United Arab Emirates by the Airports Security Force personnel at Benazir Bhutto International Airport in Islamabad.

She spent four months in Adiala jail. Her name was linked to high-profile politicians, and it was alleged that she was a conduit for their money laundering operations.

In 2017, the Supreme Court allowed her to travel abroad and directed the interior ministry to remove her name from the Exit Control List.

However, two years later, the special court of customs, excise, and taxation declared the model a proclaimed offender in a currency smuggling case.

