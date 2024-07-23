Search

Zindigi Redefines Digital Financing with industry-first Realtime Advance Salary 

10:04 PM | 23 Jul, 2024
Zindigi Redefines Digital Financing with industry-first Realtime Advance Salary 

ISLAMABAD – Zindigi continues to redefine financial convenience with its latest Advance Salary+ feature. Through this loan offering Zindigi will offer 3,6,9 & 12-month loans which enhance financing options for salaried individuals at the most competitive rates. Building on its AI-driven technologies, Zindigi now offers a hassle-free solution designed to meet the immediate financial needs without any documentation. 

This innovation not only enhances accessibility but also sets a new standard in user-centric financial solutions. Unlike traditional loan offerings, the Advance Salary+ Loan stands out by eliminating the need for documentation, simplifying the borrowing process significantly. Aimed to provide maximum convenience to users, Advance Salary+ offers flexible tenure options up to 12 months, allowing borrowers to tailor their repayment plans according to their financial situation. Loan amounts are personalized and based on multiples of the borrower's salary, ensuring each applicant receives the appropriate level of support. 

“This product marks a significant stride in our mission to democratize financial access,” said Talal Ur Rehman, Head of Digital Lending & Wealth Management at Zindigi. “It’s about making financial support accessible to those who previously faced challenges in securing timely credit. Offered to Zindigi’s enterprise customers, this solution opens door to other enterprises across Pakistan ranging from large to micro sized to add on to this service to their employee offering”

Zindigi is dedicated to maintaining innovation and excellence within the financial landscape, persistently working to improve the financial well-being of its customers. With the highest ticket size nano lending offered to it’s consumers, a one month salary loan, Zindigi is committed to provide impactful financial services tailored to meet the needs of various segements.

 For more information about Zindigi’s commercial loan offering and other financial solutions, visit Zindigi website or download the Zindigi app today.

